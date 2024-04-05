One young woman is winning big as an online teacher, and Mzansi is quite impressed by the results

The TikTok video shared by the lady showcases her pay slip from November 2023 to March 2024

People were amazed by the amount the woman made as they rushed to the comments section, inquiring about the application process

A young lady shared an ultimate plug in a TikTok video that is making rounds on social media, and Mzansi is loving it.

A young lady unveiled her salaries from the past couple of months in a TikTok video, which impressed Mzansi. Image: @khanyakaydot

Woman shows off her online teaching salaries

A young hustler who goes by the TikTok handle @khanyakaydot wowed many people with her salary. The woman revealed in her clip that she is an online English teacher. She went on to show her salaries, which she had received from November 2023 to March 2024, and the young hustler is making big bucks.

@khanyakaydot unveiled her first paycheck in November 2023, which was R10 615.66, and as the clip continued, she showed off her payslip for December, and oh boy! She earned a huge chunk amounting to R27 671.04. In February, she received R11 572. 29 and March @khanyakaydot earned R17 086.24.

Peeps are impressed

The video of the woman captured the attention of many people online as they flocked to the comments section to ask the lady to plug them.

Lery Mntimande said:

"I have the TEFL certificate and laptop; please help me to the right direction I’ve been trying for years."

Nomsish wrote:

"I have teacher record certificate but dololo sana ukufumana I’ve been applying, and I even stopped."

Nolwandle 603 added:

"Please help me I have TELF certificate."

Rachel was impressed by the woman's earnings, adding:

"I'm here for December cash you were diving maan."

Yandiiey said:

"Please plug me."

Ceepheh wrote:

"I'm here for December; wow, you're so close to 6 figures."

