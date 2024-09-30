A lady unveiled the payslip of a hygiene manager with a master's degree in a TikTok video that shocked the nation

In the clip, she showed off the amount, and it caught the attention of online users, gathering loads of views

People reacted to the lady's content as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts

A woman unveiled the salary of a hygiene manager, and boy peeps were left speechless by the person's income.

A woman showed off a hygiene manager's payslip in a TikTok video. Image: @lifereset_za/TikTok and Me3645 Stadio/Getty Images

Hygiene manager with master's payslip unveiled

One South African lady who is notorious for sharing people's payslips flexed the salary of a hygiene manager on her TikTok account.

The woman who goes by the handle @lifereset_za expressed how working in the mining industry will "never disappoint." The individual's payslip goes as follows: cost to the company is about R129k, gross salary R114k, tax payment R36k, total deduction R51k. The person earns R62,978, has 15 years of experience, with a master's degree.

@lifereset_za's footage grabbed the attention of many, gearing loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

People react to payslip video

South Africans were shocked by the individual's income, while others expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Sgugzin simply said:

"Tax beyond scam."

Noxolo wamaFakathi expressed

"SARS must have “black tax” where black people are taxed 20% less cause yah sisuka kude ne struggle, kodwa this is indeed a good one."

Suran...singh shared:

"Remember, anything over 100k, you will only take home 60% of that salary. like just imagine earning 130k and taking home 63k. Just tell people you earning 63k."

Jabulani Masoka

"What coarse has he studied?"

Woman shows off South African nurse’s salary in Saudi Arabia

Briefly News previously reported that a woman in Mzansi unveiled the payslip of a South African nurse working in Saudi Arabia, which caused a massive stir online.

TikTok user @lifereset_za is known for showcasing people's payslips from different fields. This time, she shocked many with the amount a South African general nurse earns in Saudi Arabia. According to Indeed, the average salary for a registered nurse is R20K to R30K per month in South Africa, whereas in Saudi Arabia, it is the contrary.

