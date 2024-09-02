A guy took to social media to showcase how he gave Masters a chance, which showed him flames

One gentleman went viral online after he showcased what it was like to pursue a Master's degree.

A man showed off how pursuing a master’s degree showed him flames in a TikTok video. Image: @ntshangase.lufefe

Man gives Masters a chance and ends up showing him flames

A gent gave his followers a glimpse into his life in a post he shared on TikTok. The young man revealed that he was doing his Master's degree; however, it was not going as he expected.

In the video, @ntshangase.lufefe is seen studying, but he also looks heavily confused by what he is doing, clearly indicating that the degree is showing him flames. The clip entertains many, becoming a hit on TikTok and gathering many views, likes, and comments.

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

South Africans were amused by the gent's video, with many who could relate to his struggle as they expressed their thoughts, saying:

Kudzai_Ash shared:

"Masters made me have 1) panic attacks, 2) anxiety attacks, 3) messed up my sleep, and 4) the gift to die and resurrect. 2023, I suffered. But here I am doing my first year of my PhD. School and nyaope."

Lethokuhle_Mbatha commented:

"Masters made me swear I'm done with school, but here I am doing my PhD application."

Tumi Kim Mthimunye wrote:

"Lol, after my masters, I tapped out. PhD was gonna be the death of me. I chose myself and my mental health."

Nontokozo Dladla added:

"I didn’t even go to graduation after I finished mine trauma nje iskolo."

MosimaLetsoalo expressed:

I'm not laughing; just yesterday, I was reading an abstract with tears in my eyes, asking myself if I really need this qualification because, wow."

Woman gives engineering a chance, leaves SA impressed with her welding skills

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady took a risk, followed her passion to pursue a career in engineering, and she showed it off on social media.

The hun uploaded a clip showcasing herself standing dressed in all black. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @oyamapearl, then unveils herself in her boss babe working era.

