A lady showed off how her life was going after taking a risk on studying engineering

The clip captured the attention of many, gearing loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted to the hun's footage as they flocked to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One young lady took a risk, followed her passion to pursue a career in engineering, and she showed it off on social media.

A female engineer showed off her welding skills in a TikTok video. Image: @oyamapearl.

Source: TikTok

Woman gives engineering a chance shows herself working and welding in a video

The hun uploaded a clip showcasing herself standing dressed in all black. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @oyamapearl, then unveils herself in her boss babe working era.

@oyamapearl flexed how she works as an engineer while showcasing herself welding, impressing many people on the internet. The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the inspiring video below:

Online users love the woman's video

People were impressed by the hun's clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, while some simply gushed over the babe.

Unam Ta MaUnie King said:

"I'm in love ngoku, keep on the beautiful work mntase."

Deekah added:

"Boilermaker and welding nje, I thank...you go to work tired already and come even more tired. Goodluck babe."

Thabo Khobodi wrote:

"So gorgeous."

Trevor commented:

"Now that's beautiful, wow."

Pdpsquare was impressed:

"Well done, gal."

KaboMawee replied:

"Women in Engineering. Much respect for you."

Mzansi female mine engineer flexes luxury car collection in a video, SA wowed

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements.

Hard work pays off! This babe took to social media to showcase her various car selections. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @chabekgalalelo, drives all sorts of sports and luxury cars, from G wagons to BMW, Porsche, Toyota, and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News