A lady whose content is reviewing occupation and salaries shared a payslip of a retail manager who wished to refute claims by another manager of R8K earnings

The person sent out a payslip showing much higher earnings than the other previous retail manager

Social media users agreed that the payslip first shared could not have been a store manager's salary, as most earn about the R8K benchmark

A TikTok content creator reviewed a retail manager's salary to refute the R8K claim. Image:@lifereset_za

Source: TikTok

A lady who runs a TikTok page and a YouTube channel on content that helps others make informed career decisions based on salary scales shared a payslip of a retail manager with total earnings of R27K.

The video was shared on the lady's TikTok page under the user handle @lifereset_za.

The salary breakdown after R27K earnings

In the video, @lifereset_za shares that the person has been with the company for three years. They work from nine to five, one week in, one-off, and an added day off on weekdays.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps confirm similar salaries to the sender

After sharing the post, many social media users shared salaries similar to the sender's. In contrast, others claimed to earn in the region of R40K and better than some government officials.

User @mamathutoliam shared

"Lol, I was surprised because even retail supervisors ( coordinators) doesn't earn 8k😂😂, how can a manager earn 8k?

User @thebondgirl00 reiterated:

"Yes, we don't earn 8k. I was self-shocked."

User @petersalane81 affirmed:

"As I said, there was no way a manager can earn that 8k from that retailer."

User @sizwenkosikhona2 asked:

"In South Africa, managers get paid around R20k to R40k; which county are you coming from?"

User @zile1012 added:

"I'm really loving this payslips so families can just get off us 😂😂then we can chow our money in peace. We not getting paid enough as retail managers."

User @ozzie688 bragged:

"Now you, talking we can't be getting 8k to 9k.... we earn a lot even beyond governments, personaly I get R40K."

A woman leaves Mzansi in disbelief after sharing the R8K retail manager's salary

In another Briefly News article, TikTok user Boni shared a retail manager's payslip with a gross amount of R9542, which shocked many online community members.

After deductions, the manager received R8062. Social media users were in disbelief, and others wished to know the retailer that pays people so low.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News