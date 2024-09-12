A salary review of a call centre agent working at an inbound call centre left SA peeps stunned

The amount was revealed by a content creator on her page, attracting many comments from the online community

Fellow call centre agents took to the comment section to share their substantial salary amounts, leaving others in awe

A payslip of a call centre agent was reviewed on TikTok, leaving many in awe. Image @lifereset_za

Source: TikTok

A lady whose page specialises in reviewing payslips and careers shared a video of a call centre employee working on an inbound parastatal company.

The content was shared on TikTok under the user name @lifereset_za and received 550K views, 16K likes and almost 1K comments.

The call centre salary revealed

In the video, the TikTok user shares that the agent's total earnings are R33K and the employee also gets R2 K as a living allowance. The employee only has a matric certificate.

Watch the video below:

The call centre employees share their salary amounts

The post attracted many responses from fellow call centre agents who shared their high salary earnings, leaving Mzansi peeps amazed. Others also cautioned people not to look down on their jobs.

User @l3nnox93 bragged:

"As an agent, I took home 59k, and I say again agent #CCI."

User @motsumilebo commented:

"I work at a call centre. I have amazing benefits and a good salary. Why do people undermine us so much? Yoh sis!"

User @pmbdbnloanprovider

"No mahn, working in a call centre, we don't just take calls. It's more than that, and people think it's so easy. It's really not for the faint-hearted."

User @mel954018 flexed:

"Stop underestimating us, some of us earn more than doctors. It's no mess 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Living our best life"

User @leboo_cooks shared an amusing story

"Worked at a call centre after varsity and the second month, I earned R32k. This is back in 2016, I felt like a billionaire 😂😅."

User @thabi5343 boasted:

"😂😂😂Sana, I work as a sales agent us outbound sana. I earn enough to afford an apartment in Sandton and a car call centres have money come to Sandton guys."

Mzansi cashier salary stuns many

In another Briefly News article, @lifereset_za stunned many after reviewing a payslip of a cashier taking home almost 12k after deductions.

The post got a lot of comments from stunned social media users who wanted to know which store the cashier worked at.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News