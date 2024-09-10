Known for showing payslips, a TikTokker showed app users what a junior town planner earned

The woman was a tad bit surprised when she saw the totals for the basic pay and car allowance

Social media users took to the post's comment section to express their thoughts on the salary

Working for the government often comes with various perks, including a stable income and benefits. After one woman showed a local junior town planner's intriguing payslip, people headed to the comments with interest.

Junior town planner's salary

Using the handle @lifereset_za, TikTok user Boni noted that the professional had a bachelor's degree, 10 years of experience in the field, and worked for a local municipality.

After reading that the person earned a basic salary of R36 658 and had a car allowance of R14 705, Boni asked with a giggle:

"How does it work?"

Getting over the bafflement, Boni then shared more details about the salary:

"Gross earning is R52 429, total deductions are R19 958, and the total earnings are R32 470."

Watch the video below:

What's the average pay for a town planner?

According to the job-searching platform Indeed, without accounting for the experience level, a town planner (or land planner) makes roughly R429 759 per year, or roughly R35 813 per month.

Town planner's payslip sparks interest

A few members from the online community headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the payslip they saw on their screens.

A confused @miss_kat123 wrote in the comments:

"10 years of experience and junior in the same sentence?"

@usernomtha61 said to the online community:

"I always thought they were making more than this."

@ujeanm shared their thoughts on one of the benefits the junior town planner received:

"I think the car allowance is high because their job requires them to have their own car for work."

@sphehvictor told people online:

"The taxman doesn't play. It's ridiculous."

@lusindisonjoks laughed and commented:

"I know this payslip. One of the best municipalities in South Africa."

