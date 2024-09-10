A TikTokker named Boni showed app users what a Grade B security officer earns in South Africa

The anonymous professional is said to be working at a National Key Point, but the company was not mentioned

Many social media users headed to the comment section to share their surprise about the figures they saw

A woman showed a Grade B security officer's payslip. Images: @lifereset_za

People often underestimate the earning potential of individuals in various professions, failing to recognise the true value of their work. One such profession would be a Grade B security officer, who receives a salary that stunned a few online users.

Safely securing the salary

Popular TikTokker Boni (who uses the handle @lifereset_za on the social media platform) recently took to the app to show people the payslip of the anonymous Grade B security officer who works at a National Key Point.

A portion of the payslip read as follows:

Cash component - R24 006.06

Back-dated salary - R2 350.00

Non-pensionable allowance - R9 014.91

Combined overtime - R8 119.40

Combined travel time - R1 131.06

The security officer's total earnings came to R44 632.37, total company contributions were R6 133.93, and total deductions were R16 304.53.

At the end of the month, the person took home R28 327.84.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to payslip

A few social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the payslip they had seen.

@nkosi_zane laughed and said:

"Security earning more than graduates. It’s tough in Mzansi."

@jesuschrist_10111 shared their assumptions about the companies the anonymous man worked for:

"He was most probably in the SANDF, then Transnet. I know that route is monied."

@sabelontombela wrote in the comment section:

"I feel for teachers. Imagine a security officer earning more than a teacher. South Africa is a movie."

A saddened @nestjay told people online:

"The overtime is my salary."

@pip_oldchap said to online users in the comments:

"It's more than most of us with diplomas and degrees."

An impressed @noxolomore wrote:

"An example of skills meets great opportunities."

Surprised, @user6681085945761 pleaded with Boni:

"Yoh, please bring that person in for an interview."

Woman shares cashier's payslip

Briefly News also reported about Boni showing what a cashier earns. The payslip included the totals of the individual's basic pay, overtime, and public holidays worked.

Many social media users in the viral video's comment section were eager to know the name of the company the cashier worked for.

