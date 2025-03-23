A group of white men in a TikTok video went viral after showing off their dance moves while gathered next to a Quantum minibus taxi

The clip became a viral hit as the group of men had a blast with an amapiano hit song blasting on the scene

Online users on TikTok were raving about the fun gents who looked delighted to groove near a taxi

A video of white men dancing to amapiano was a hit. Many people were thoroughly entertained after noticing the men who were having a party session.

SA brings up Elon Musk on a video of white men dancing to amapiano in South Africa. Image; @pmcafrica / X / Chesnot / Getty Images

The video of the men dancing received thousands of likes. People commented on the clip cracking jokes about the guys.

Men dance to amapiano at taxi

In a video by @pmcafrica, a group of men were dancing near a taxi while holding their drinks. They also danced to an amapiano banger and looked like they were having a lot of fun. Watch the video below:

Taxi drama goes viral

Briefly News reported that a woman was surprised to find a white taxi driver. The lady shared a Tiktok video of her discovery. In South Africa, taxis are most commonly used as the cheapest public transport system. People often chronicle the hilarious experiences they've had while using taxis. One passenger recorded two passengers who had a heated argument which escalated to swearing.

Other taxi incidents are purely operational. One woman shared that she missed her stop because of anxiety. The lady was too nervous to speak up to the taxi driver and ended up on an unplanned adventure. Some people have shared the taxis they've been in which are in terrible condition.

Taxi are the cheapest transport system in South Africa and people often have interesting encounters. Image: BFG Images

SA calls out Elon Musk

Many people in the comments referenced Elon Musk who was in the headlines following his controversial stance on South African politics. Briefly News reported that Elon Musk's Starlink was rejected by South Africa and the billionaire alleged it was due to racial discrimination. People said the clip debunked claims of racial discrimination and violence in the country.

@HumbleThabang said:

"I'm confused, is this how @elonmusk genocide looks like? 🤔"

@TalentNyonie commented:

"I knew someone would tag Elon Musk because if they didn't, I was going to."

@SecRubio was sarcastic:

"The genocide is getting worse is South Africa. Dr. Sharon, PGD, MCOM(UCT), Exec Edu(YALE)DBA (CU)

@ShazzNizz82 said:

"South Africa is truly a rainbow 🌈 nation such things are rarely seen on TV azitshe!"

@AsanteGraceX

"Good white people love Africa and South Africans. We love them too 🫶🏿"

@Mogenerale24 called out Elon:

"@elonmusk hey wena propaganda druggie."

