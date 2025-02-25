A teacher shared a heartwarming video showing her dancing to an amapiano beat with three of her students

The content creator shared the clip with a caption, showing how she uses dance as an incentive for academic performance

Social media users flooded the comment section expressing nostalgia and admiration, with many wishing they had similarly engaging teachers during their school years

A teacher shared a fun way of how she manages to get her class to do their homework. Images: @miss_campodonico

Source: TikTok

A video of a teacher dancing alongside her students has captured the hearts of South Africans, highlighting the importance of teacher-student relationships in creating an engaging learning environment. Content creator @miss_campodonico, who regularly shares teaching content and personal dance videos, posted a clip showing her joining three pupils in performing synchronized dance moves to an amapiano beat.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Building classroom connection

In the now-viral video, the teacher and her three students showcase impressive footwork and rhythmic moves while dancing in perfect harmony. The content creator captioned her TikTok:

"Learners: ma'am learn this TikTok. Me: only if you do your homework," showing how she uses fun activities as motivation for performing well in class.

Research suggests that incorporating interrelated activities like this into teaching patterns can significantly boost students' engagement in all aspects, mentally and physically.

This approach helps students relate learning to their past experiences and apply that knowledge throughout their daily activities. By tapping into students' interests and designing relevant learning activities, teachers can prevent students from losing attention and keep them motivated to learn.

One teacher shared a video of how she learned a dance challenge so that her students could do their homework. Images: @miss_campodonico

Source: TikTok

Mzansi wishes for cooler teachers

The video sparked a wave of reactions from South Africans, with many expressing regret about the teachers they had during their school years:

@Roshay2801 admitted being captivated by the teacher's moves:

"Who else rewatched it to see the teacher only."

@Mayaaa-Zimbili 🎀🏳️‍🌈 questioned the timing:

"Why are the teachers cool after we left high school? 😭"

@Ashington™ compared past experiences:

"Bruh! We had teachers as old as Angie Motshekga in High school who were always complaining about arthritis. 😭😭"

@A&S humorously lamented:

"Also why did they give us dragons as teachers back then 😂🥺. You're so beautiful ma'am ❤️❤️"

@Evandrea Premlall praised one student's performance:

"Girl with the black jacket, I see you. Wow, what a vibe. Girl got moves."

@Chante_greeff, seemingly a colleague, encouraged:

"Yasss Colleague!!! Now can you please redo this with you in the middle😀😀"

@Mb expressed nostalgia:

"For the first time in my life I actually want to go back to school... Where were these teachers when I was at school? 😳"

More teaching moments

Students at Riebeeckstad High School pulled off a hilarious prank, showing the positive student-teacher relationships that help create a more engaging learning environment.

Briefly News also reported on an educator who recently shared the sweet Valentine's Day gifts received from learners, highlighting the importance of teacher-pupil bonds in enhancing the classroom learning experience.

also reported on an educator who recently shared the sweet Valentine's Day gifts received from learners, highlighting the importance of teacher-pupil bonds in enhancing the classroom learning experience. A creative primary school teacher went viral with his innovative approach to teaching multiplication, turning Bruno Mars' hit song Apt. into a catchy math lesson that had students enthusiastically singing multiples of four.

Source: Briefly News