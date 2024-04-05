A little boy showed off his slick amapiano dance moves in a now-viral video, and peeps were impressed

The clip of the toddler gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the platform

Netizens were amused by the boy as they rushed to the comments section to gush over his dance moves

This little man set the internet ablaze with his killer dance moves displayed in a TikTok video making rounds on social media.

A toddler wowed South Africans with his impressive Amapiano moves in a TikTok video. Image:@kingliam042

Little boy shows off his amapiano dance moves

The footage shared by @kingliam042 on TikTok shows the boy standing outside, looking sad. As the clip continued, the little man displayed some impressive amapiano dance moves, which amazed South Africans online.

The little guy's slick moves captured the attention of many as social media users took to the comments section to shower the boy with compliments.

Watch the video of the boy killing it on the dance floor below:

Mzansi shows love to the little boy

The video of the boy generated over 304K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. People clapped for the boy in the comments section.

Mary Marri Marry cheered the boy on, saying:

"Yes, my boy, you nailed it."

User gushed over the little one's clothing, adding:

"Your outfit its giving .......yooh come duzeee."

Uchenna Nwanyaku wrote:

"You are so beautiful and cute."

Lindiwe Hlomuka commented:

"That's why I love my country. Different colours, but one people."

User simply said:

"Dlala boy."

Palesa Mofokeng was in complete awe of the little boy, adding:

"Approved.... So cute.."

Mvelo-Nyiko shared:

"That outfit and dance moves, he’s so cute."

