A hilarious video of a group of men dancing is making rounds online, and the gentlemen amused many.

A group of men showed off thier dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @ashleymxolisi

Men dancing in a TikTok video go viral

The footage shared by @ashleymxolisi shows a group of men dressed in uniforms dancing. The men appeared to be celebrating as they were drinking and having a good time. The gentlemen amused Mzansi with their hilarious dance moves that had peeps cracking up in laughter in the comments section.

The TikTok video generated over 297K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within one day of its publication on the platform.

SA is in laughter

Many people loved the video of the men dancing as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply laughed it off.

Grant Olding said:

"Love this country, mooi my Owen's."

Denimimtoartwork commented:

"I love this. It’s nice to see us South Africans share cultures #proudlysouthafrican."

Lin Van Wyk added:

"Every time I think of leaving South Africa, I find yet another reason to stay; imagine not being South African."

Leopillos commented:

"You gotta admit, that looks fun."

Nathi-Nathi poked fun at the gentlemen, saying:

"Someone said garden boys are home alone."

Allan Momberg said:

"Best thing I have seen today."

