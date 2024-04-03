A white man tried the Tshwala Bami dance challenge, and left many people online in laughter

The TikTok video generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform

The online community flocked to the comments section to poke fun at the gentleman's dance moves

A young man participated in the Tshwala Bami dance challenge, and his dance moves amused many people online.

A man unveiled his Tshwala Bami dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @dustygiamanco

White man shows off his amapiano dance moves

This man hopped onto the Tshwala Bami dance challenge and showed off his hilarious moves, which left many people in laughter. The video of the man received over 600k views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

The gentleman entertained netizens with his dance moves in a TikTok video shared by @dustygiamanco and many cracked jokes in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

People are in laughter

Many people rushed to poke fun at the man's dance moves, while others simply laughed it off in the comments section.

User said:

"Now we need Oluwamark to do it too, and the trend is complete."

Chichiswrld wrote:

"I love how we're all doing out own version of this dance lol."

Lucaskenosi added:

"I love this that's why I'm proud to be South African It's nice to see even why people dancing It shows that music doesn't have color Music is just music."

Keshia Brown442 commented:

"I was waiting for you to do this! you are so good."

The blessed said:

"We are all trying... Nothing wrong with that..."

User wrote:

"Yoooo wayyyy better than most of us."

Ziyanda simply said:

"Ate!"

White man's hilarious Tshwala Bami dance challenge goes viral on TikTok

