A man in the TikTok video went viral after coming up with hilarious exercises he thinks South Africans do

In the video, he incorporated amapiano dance moves to show others how they could dance and work out

The end result left many people in stitches, and they recognised the dance moves from popular amapiano dances

A man in a TikTok video put a hilarious spin on South African amapiano dance moves. The TikTok post had people laughing after showing his idea of South African exercises.

A TikTok video shows a man doing SA amapiano dance moves to show how Mzansi peeps work out. Image: @coach_omarr

Source: TikTok

Online users thought the man was hilarious. Many commented, expressing their love for Africa after seeing the unique dance video.

Man does amapiano dance move exercise

A gent, @coach_omarr, made a new video about how South Africans work out at the gym. In the video, he did many moves, including Tshwala Bami, but he also included gym equipment in the routine.

Watch the clip below:

SA cracks jokes about amapiano dance video

Many people applauded the video, expressing their pride in being from Mzansi. Some declared that TikTok needs South Africa for entertainment as they watched him do viral amapiano moves.

Nxakanxaka commented:

"South Africans are slowly but surely taking over TikTok."

LLEKA wrote:

"Welcome to South Africa, abnormal things are our daily routines here in Mzansi."

rendanimadima482 said:

"Amapiano music is driving us crazy to an extent where where we wanna dance everywhere."

DarronListens was amused:

"TikTok feels like I'm back at school and I love it."

Lin joked:

"Eish what the heck we even dance at funerals."

juniorshaba1 added:

"South Africa come on."

SA's groovy spirit shines in South Korea

Briefly News previously reported that a video in South Korea shows just how groovy South Africans are. Many were gathered in South Korea, and they put on quite a show.

Online users were blown away by how many people enjoyed watching the spectacle. The video of the South Africans received thousands of likes.

@tumieofficial posted that she met up with other South Africans in South Korea, and they were singing and dancing. The video shows that some Korean people stopped to film their impromptu show.

