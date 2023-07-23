A video shows South Africans who met up in Korea, and they looked like they had a lot of fun on the beach

One TikTok video shows that the Mzansi expats all decided to do what they do best, which is sing and dance

The joyful video left many people feeling proudly South African, and they watched the peeps abroad represent the country well

A video in South Korea shows just how groovy South Africans are. Many were gathered in South Korea and they put on quite a show.

South Africans in South Korea were singing and dancing at the beach, which fascinated Koreans. Image: @tumieofficial

Source: TikTok

Online users were blown away by how many people enjoyed watching the spectacle. The video of the South Africans received thousands of likes.

TikTok ideo of Koreans enjoying South Africans' energy in TiK ToK

@tumieofficial posted that she met up with other South Africans in South Korea, and they were singing and dancing. The video shows that some Korean people stopped to film their impromptu show.

South African online users proud to see cultural pride in South Korea

Online users were bursting with pride over the video. Many commented that they were in awe of how groovy SA is.

P-Royalty-mlf said:

"Mara guys South Africa, we're always happy."

Precioushashe wrote:

"It’s the Korean lady dancing as if she understands."

lebogangpilusa193 commented:

"I aslo wanna go to a foreign country ,find my people and start singing and dancing."

TSHEPISO"The LION KING"MOTAUNG added:

"Thank you for taking South Africa to world and the world to South Africa."

Witness_Hype33 was amused:

"Ntombi found her people."

South Africa news make maves overseas

Many South Africans migrate to other countries. Some who have made it abroad go viral for showing people how to do the same.

Source: Briefly News