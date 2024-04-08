A young man showed off a huge snake which he found in his car engine, and the clip went viral on social media

A man took to TikTok to showcase how he found a giant snake in a car engine, and people were stunned by the clip.

Man finds snake in car engine

The footage shared by @balsak3 on the video platform has social media buzzing. In the clip, one can see the massive snake crawling through the car engine. The video received over 5.8 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments, within three days of its publication.

People were shocked at how huge the snake was as they took to the comments section.

People are stunned by the video

Many people were shocked by the clip. Social media users had questions for the man as they flocked to his comments section to express their thoughts.

Waz asked:

"Snakes don't go anywhere close to any smell of petrol or diesel, I wonder how it got in there."

Thandicute2 said:

"Ehhh I won't drive that car anymore. I'll sell it."

Zodwa1686 shared:

"e Durban, it's possible. Snakes in the city channel. If u watch it, you will understand. I like watching it."

Sonja Louser commented:

"Ayi bo Jesu."

YoungMakoti wrote:

"My blood is boiling."

Johannes shikongo was confused as to how the snake found itself in the car engine, adding:

"They do not like fuel, but how it happens."

