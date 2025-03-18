A hilarious man's prank call had Mzansi in stitches as a man tricked his friend into thinking he owed a woman R10K

A good friendship is tested in the most unexpected ways, and one guy proved he had his friend's back no matter what. A video had Mzansi cracking up as a man pulled a next-level prank on his friend at 5 am.

The video shared by TikTok user @godipetros, gained traction on the video streaming platform, grabbing thousands of views and reactions from entertained users.

Besties played in a hilarious 5 am prank

The clip stars with @godipetros pranking his friend in the early hours, calling claiming he had a girl at his place who was demanding mavuso (money given to a woman after spending a night with her) that he met at the Mall of Africa and Ubered her over. He explained that after giving her R300, she asked for more, leading him to cough up an extra R200, but the demand continued.

The man jokingly added that she was refusing even the R1000 he offered on top of the R500 and instead demanded R10K. His friend who was still half-asleep was completely shocked. Without hesitation, he offered to help, saying he'd go to the bank once it opened. Just as things got serious and the friend was giving a lecture @godipetros bursts out laughing, revealing it was all a prank. The gents laughed it off.

Watch the TkTok video below:

SA loves the loyal friend

The comment section was flooded with reactions, with many praising the friend for his loyalty. Some jokingly asked if the friend was single, saying @godipetros should share his user handle so they could slide into his DMs.

Others took a moment to share wild mavuso stories, of people who were serving time in jail because of being accused of a crime after refusing to pay. Some said they'd start asking for R10K too, after seeing that guys actually do make a plan.

A man had social media users wishing to meet his friend after sharing a clip of how he was ready to help him get out of trouble. Image: @godipetros

Source: TikTok

User @jewlz44 commented:

"Girls this is a sign 😂😂😂😂 demand that 10k they'll make a plan😂."

User @Lisa. Ncubuka123 said:

"Thinking of my cousin serving 15 years in jail for this girl wanted 30k 😭😭. He was arrested in 2019 yoh 🥺😔."

User @tamia nxumalo124 joked:

"You are giving me ideas 😂😂."

User @mmapitso014 added:

"That was so cute🥰keep that friend and normalize tagging him😂😂."

User @Lee-cooper shared:

"He was focused on rescuing you🤭he was never on some" when will I get my money back"!! men are just different from us😭😭."

User @ttshepiey_gee52 said:

"So he has 10k nje lying around? Sicela amanumber bhuti kuyaphuthuma (can we have his numbers, urgently) 😔😭don’t ever scare my man like that."

