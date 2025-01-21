A fitness trainer captured the hearts of Mzansi with a touching video journey of keeping an older auntie fit, showcasing their bond

The pair's friendship motivated many online community members who wished for such in their lives after seeing a clip shared on TikTok

The gym fanatic received much love from social media users who praised the man for his patience and for helping the tanie stay fit

A fitness guru shared a video of his fitness routine with an older auntie. Image: @herschelle_joshua

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video compilation took social media by storm. It featured a fitness enthusiast who went on a fitness journey with an older auntie with whom he formed a beautiful fitness journey.

The gent shared the wholesome content under his handle @herschelle_joshua on TikTok, inspiring many online community members in large numbers.

The auntie goes on a fitness journey

The video compilation starts with the two taking a walk on January 6, holding each other like besties, focusing on health, and having fun. It then moves to show them again, returning from a walk, holding hands and sharing laughs, with their bond resembling that of two best friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip moves to show them at the gym, working out, and lastly, taking a stroll on another day down the street.

Watch the video below:

The duo receives love from netizens

After @herschelle_joshua shared the clip, many social media users commented, praising his relationship with the auntie and his help getting her fit. Others admired the auntie's determination to stay fit and be kind.

A fitness enthusiast started a healthy living journey with an older auntie. Image: @standret/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

User @Lorraine Victor Janneke said:

"You are awesome. God bless you. 😭😭 Wish I had help."

Uuser @user7241817863813 shared:

"This is so sweet, what a nice young man, thank you to the parents who raised him 100% perfect....🥰."

User @Ansunette 🇿🇦 added:

"Sometimes, it only takes one person to change the world..🦋 Beautiful🦋

User @Hannelie said:

"You're a great man!!! Thanx for your love. God Bless you!😘❤️🙏🏻'."

🤢EkHaatErtjies🤣 added:

"Tannies like her... Best stories ever. You got the best exercise buddy there 😁."

User @ঔৣBernieঔৣ said:

"Bless You Sir🤗."

3 Other Briefly News friendship articles

A babe surprised her waitress bestie at her workplace and scored a free Nandos meal.

Female besties received many compliments after flexing their similar cars and driving off in a video shared on TikTok.

A young lady pampered her 80-year-old bestie with make-up, warming many social media users' hearts.

Source: Briefly News