Two ladies took to TikTok and showed off their friendship goals after they bought the same car

The women didn't buy just any ride, they boasted of Nissan's Magnite SUV, the only difference between their vehicles is the colour

The online users reacted to the video, with many applauding them for the achievement and wishing for a friendship like theirs

A woman and her best friend served friendship goals after buying the same car just a week apart. Images: @namhlablack/ TikTok, @Bruma Nissan Dealership/ Facebook

Two friends served friendship goals after they bought the same type of car just a week apart.

@namhlablack took to her TkTok account to show off the flex. In the clip, she can be seen parking the Nissan Magnite before her friend comes and park next to her. The only difference between the two vehicles is the colour. The other is grey while the other is white.

What does the car have to offer?

Briefly News did some research on the car. It costs just over R230 000. The car boasts about being spacious, having the latest technology that will make one's driving a bit smoother and a powerful engine meant for the movers and the shakers of Africa.

Best friends buy the same car weeks apart

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

TikTokkers showed love for the friendship

The TikTok user's video garnered over 100k likes, with many online users feeling envious and wanting to serve the same friendship goals.

@TK Mhayise said:

"Real friendships… not bo 'she literally bought a car same as mine'"

@wendythembi applauded:

"To us the Magnite girlies …. Congrats ladies."

@Tshitshi Pearl Thwal gushed:

"Magnite girlies "

@MamaM shared:

"My best friend and I stopped being friends because she got mad that we both got the same car and we didn’t tell each other mind you . I was so excited and umuntu yeyyyy started complaining."

Mzansi besties flex matching cars

In another story, Briefly News reported about two Mzansi best friends who bought red matching Mazdas.

In a viral TikTok video, two besties, mimicking driving while walking in a parking lot, suddenly cut to a scene of them cruising in their brand-new identical red Mazda cars.

The viral video has gone beyond mere entertainment, becoming a source of encouragement and a testament to the power of female friendship. Many viewers expressed their desire to follow in their footsteps and purchase matching cars with their own best friends.

