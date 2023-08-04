A dedicated teacher's heartfelt farewell to the classroom is touching hearts and trending on TikTok

The emotional video captures her practical journey, showcasing the profound impact of teaching on both educators and students

One student teacher told Briefly News teaching future generations can be a very daunting task

A dedicated teacher shares the journey of her teaching practicals. Images: Atlegang Motshwane/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A dedicated student teacher recently took to TikTok to share a touching glimpse into her final day of practical training.

Student teacher's TikTok video captures the essence of teaching

The post captures the essence of Atlegang Motshwane's journey, portraying the experience while working alongside seasoned educators. The TikTok clip showcases the student teacher bidding farewell to the classroom, her interactions with students leaving an indelible mark on her. The emotional video resonated with viewers, reminding us of the influential impact teachers have on shaping young minds.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Shashika Seltaldin, who is also a student teacher, shared her thought

"When you're learning and have to do practical training, it might feel like a lot, but it's also very rewarding. Taking care of many kids and helping them learn is tough, but it's really worth it. Being a teacher is a calling and a big responsibility."

Watch the video

Mzansi reacts to teacher's heartfelt farewell to pupils

People reacted to the heartwarming TikTok, which captured the essence of a profession that is more than a job – a calling.

Inspiring educators flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Tshepiso commented:

"This was my 1st week...It was not bad at all...I honestly enjoy teaching."

@Glory said:

"I am glad you enjoyed yours; I didn't enjoy one bit of mine, yoh."

@typicalme said:

"My primary school."

@nthabisengmatset5 said:

"Looking good indeed. How many learners are in each class?"

@Princess commented:

"Loved that primary school so much."

@Boikgantsho112 said:

"Honestly, I'm not ready."

@Sa commented:

"My first primary school tle. To this day, I regret leaving this school."

Source: Briefly News