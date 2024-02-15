Global site navigation

Woman Takes On My Ride TikTok Challenge, Video of Tiny Car Has Mzansi Busting: “Need This”
Women Empowerment

Woman Takes On My Ride TikTok Challenge, Video of Tiny Car Has Mzansi Busting: “Need This”

by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • A lady didn't let the chance to join the TikTok My Ride challenge pass her, she joined with a cute car
  • In the video, the young woman showed herself driving a pink 2003 Smart Fortwo vehicle
  • The online community reacted to the clip, with many hilariously finding her car funny and cute

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

A woman took on the My Ride TikTok challenge and showed off a 2003 Smart Fortwo car.
A lady flaunted a smart, cute car on the TikTok My Ride challenge. Images: @zeeyander_m
Source: TikTok

One woman took to TikTok to spread some joy, joining the My Ride TikTok challenge.

In the video she posted, @zeeyander_m is seen driving a 2003 Smart Fortwo vehicle. The car is very small and only fits two people. Hers is cute and pink.

Many compared it to the Bajaj Qute car that has made a buzz in South Africa in recent years. The Bajaj is equally small, but its price amazed South Africans. The rumour was that an instalment was as low as R150 per month. Which, of course, turned out to be untrue, according to reports.

Read also

White gent takes wheel of Toyota Quantum taxi in viral TikTok video, Mzansi shows him love

The young lady's smart fortwo vehicle is known for its lightness, nice and easy engine and automatic clutch gearbox, which gives lots of lag between gear changes. It's not a lot, but it's definitely a car that steals the spotlight.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Woman flaunts cute car on TikTok challenge

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers love the car

The video got over 66K likes, with many online users laughing and loving the car at the same time.

@Zandile Masombuka applauded:

"You know what? You won this challenge."

@bubble gum loved it:

"It's honestly soo cute."

@Isabella said:

"The car I need."

@Alyakim 19 asked:

"How much do you pay for this beautiful ride? I love the smallness, man."

@ felt envious:

"Need this."

Woman shows off small Suzuki S-Presso car

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who flaunted a new Suzuki S-Presso.

Read also

Friendship goals: Two besties flex on TikTok with same cars, Mzansi envious

A TikTok video grabbed TikTokkers' attention, who were amazed that there were people who willingly bought the odd-looking car. The footage gained more than 267K views and 1 400 people wrote comments. They expressed how they really felt about the car, with many saying it looks like a Bajaj Qute.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel