A lady didn't let the chance to join the TikTok My Ride challenge pass her, she joined with a cute car

In the video, the young woman showed herself driving a pink 2003 Smart Fortwo vehicle

The online community reacted to the clip, with many hilariously finding her car funny and cute

A lady flaunted a smart, cute car on the TikTok My Ride challenge. Images: @zeeyander_m

One woman took to TikTok to spread some joy, joining the My Ride TikTok challenge.

In the video she posted, @zeeyander_m is seen driving a 2003 Smart Fortwo vehicle. The car is very small and only fits two people. Hers is cute and pink.

Many compared it to the Bajaj Qute car that has made a buzz in South Africa in recent years. The Bajaj is equally small, but its price amazed South Africans. The rumour was that an instalment was as low as R150 per month. Which, of course, turned out to be untrue, according to reports.

The young lady's smart fortwo vehicle is known for its lightness, nice and easy engine and automatic clutch gearbox, which gives lots of lag between gear changes. It's not a lot, but it's definitely a car that steals the spotlight.

Woman flaunts cute car on TikTok challenge

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers love the car

The video got over 66K likes, with many online users laughing and loving the car at the same time.

@Zandile Masombuka applauded:

"You know what? You won this challenge."

@bubble gum loved it:

"It's honestly soo cute."

@Isabella said:

"The car I need."

@Alyakim 19 asked:

"How much do you pay for this beautiful ride? I love the smallness, man."

@ felt envious:

"Need this."

