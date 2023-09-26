Two men have been recorded catching a ride on top of a Bajaj Qute car in Maboneng Johannesburg

The incident stunned many onlookers who pulled out their cameras to shoot the shocking scene

The footage of the infamous car was shared on TikTok and is spreading fast among South African netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Footage of Bajaj Qute transporting people in Johannesburg sparked discussions. Image: @jahrula_rsa

Source: TikTok

A bright yellow Bajaj Qute car made an unusual sight as it transported passengers seated on its tiny roof.

The shocking scene was captured and posted on TikTok by @jahrula_rsa, leaving viewers stunned.

Bajaj Qute car carries passengers on roof

As the car approached a petrol filling station, onlookers in the Maboneng area moved closer to the small car. People grabbed their phones to record the bizarre sight.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Video sparks safety concerns

The sight of the two men perched on the roof of the small car raised safety concerns. Some people questioned the legality of such transportation methods.

The Bajaj video is spreading quickly on the platform and currently has 52,000 views and 4,900 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzani lol about unusual Bajaj scene

Viewers joked that the shenanigans that South Africans get up to never cease to amaze them.

Read some of the comments below:

@billumi_nati said:

"Say what now! Is this even legal?"

@dlamuka__ posted:

"They'll have to take these cars back."

@thembimmono stated:

"Mara modimo South Africa yalo tlhola weitsi."

@user2015191694887 joked:

"Exactly you can't leave them behind, lol samba sonke."

@nkanyezi_24 mentioned:

"They brought this car to the wrong country."

@uncoolsiz wrote:

"I don't think we'll see these trolleys next year. "

@gabby_ona1 commented:

"Re leka modimo tumelo straight."

@u_sitatu added:

"The problems we are facing as a country will never end."

Bajaj Cab Flips in Randburg, TikTokkers Roast the Tiny Vehicle: “It Was Blown by the Wind”

In a similar article, Briefly News reported a Bajaj Bolt vehicle overturned in the middle of Randburg in Johannesburg, much to the amusement of netizens.

The Bajaj has been trending on TikTok, and this time it's making headlines for the wrong reasons. Netizens are now wondering how safe it is to ride in a Bajaj.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News