A video shows just how common the latest transport to hit the South African market has become

Hundreds of small yellow vehicles called Bajaj have been awash all over Johannesburg City after Bolt launched a cheaper transport option

Many people on TikTok have made viral videos after showing the wild scenes they've seen of bajajes

Bolt has provided South Africans with an alternative means of transport. Videos all over the internet show how the tiny public transportation vehicles have caused commotion.

TikTok video shows five bajajes in Johannesburg at a filling station made many laugh. Image: @tiktokclips.daily

Source: TikTok

One video that went viral shows the mini taxis at a garage. The video of the transport received over 2,000 likes from amused peeps.

Bajajs take over petrol station

@tiktokclips.daily posted a video of Bolt's tiny taxis. In a video, a man exclaims that the tiny vehicles were taking over. Five bajajes were all at a petrol station getting fuel at the exact time

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi in stitches over bajajes at filling station

Online users commented that the video of the Bolt bajajes was hilarious. Many cracked jokes about the funny video.

waheedcooper said:

"It came to this now."

Angelface commented:

"R80 full tank."

Becca wrote:

"I want one so cute . Will it survive the highway?"

Gee Ndeyapo gushed:

"Ooh nice you can also fuel it."

dineshmothilal added:

"Respect for these guys earning an honest living. We should support and not laugh."

Bajajes fall over in Joburg

While the new form of transport is being widely used, if they have a bad reputation. The funniest videos when social media have shown the tiny vehicles toppled over while in traffic.

