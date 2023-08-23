The Gauteng Traffic Police's Public Transport Intervention unit has impounded 29 Bajaj compact quadricycles in Johannesburg

The department says the small vehicles were being used for public transportation without proper permits in areas like Joburg CBD

South Africans are happy about the impoundments and want the tiny vehicles off the road permanently

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Traffic Police Public Transport Intervention unit is cleaning up the streets of the City of Joburg after the sudden rise of small motor vehicles known as Bajaj.

Gauteng Traffic Department has impounded 29 Bajajs for operating without a valid licence or permit. Images: Supplied

The unit has impounded 29 'cars' from Friday, 18 August to Tuesday, 22 August.

According to Auto Trader, Bajajs are not considered cars and are referred to as compact quadricycles. The influx of these motor vehicles has become a sensation on social media.

Motor vehicles taken off the roads for operating illegally

In a statement seen by Briefly News, spokesperson Sello Maremane says the vehicles were undertaking public transportation without valid operating licenses.

Most of these cars were found transporting the public in Joburg CBD, Braamfontein, Westbury and Noordgesig. Maremane stated that most of the drivers ran away and abandoned their vehicles when confronted by officers.

Gauteng Traffic Department urges drivers to get licences

Maremane explained that operating a public transport service without a licence or permit is prohibited under the National Land Transport Act.

The Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson added that not only is it illegal to operate without a licence, it could lead to turf wars with taxi drivers. Maremane urges the Bajaj drivers to apply for valid operating licences.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police call upon the owners to refrain from using these vehicles as public transport without valid operating licenses. This kind of practice may also lead to taxi conflict which often result in loss of lives,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson.

Maremane added that his department will continue to act against anyone engaged in illegal practices.

South Africans welcome the impoundments

@Mthizozo156 said:

"Imagine right after saying “Baby, I’m going to fetch you after work” and your tin size is impounded."

@OhFlipItsVuyo said:

"Thank goodness. We can't have this rubbish on our roads, man."

@OlebileLegodi said:

"Joburg was about to look like Mumbai with this lawless drivers."

@CharlieDance18 said:

"They should just ban these bloody ugly things."

