A Limpopo man took to social media to excitedly share that he is the very first car owner in his family

The guy showed off his BMW car in a TikTok video, and his epic celebration made him a viral hit

The heartwarming video touched SA people on the platform and went viral with almost a million views

A man celebrated the purchase of his new car online. Image: @pantsu28gp

Source: TikTok

A proud man who flexed about being the first person in his family to own a car.

He announced on TikTok that he acquired a second-hand BMW, and that it was a symbol of triumph and progress to him.

Mand shows off his car

Eager to share his joy with the world, he posted a video on his account @pantsu28gp, celebrating this generation-breaking milestone.

He thanked God as he marvelled over the exterior and interior with a mix of gratitude and pride in his eyes.

Life milestone touches TikTokkers

Viewers who stumbled upon the heartfelt video were deeply touched by his accomplishment.

In just three days the clip was viewed more than 933,000 times and received 66,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates new car owner

The comments section overflowed with congratulatory messages, people from all walks of life coming together to celebrate this man's achievement.

Read some of the comments below:

@cab_nationrsa said:

"New or second hand it is still something to be proud of."

@mogau wrote:

"Oksalayo, it's new to you. So ke brand new car."

@dorahloate mentioned:

"It doesn't matter second hand or not you broke the chains."

@reabetsweprince posted:

"Breaking the curses in the family. Turning them into a blessing. Congratulations bra."

@makoenamahlatsimo stated:

"Bona second hand or new oksalayo wa namela buti. Congrats!"

@busho17 added:

"May God continue to bless bro, keep on humbling yourself before God."

@Mphoza commented:

"I can relate I was the grandchild to own a car and a house. God is Great at all times."

@lizziedauzeni said:

"It doesn't matter. More to come, we bless the Almighty. You're blessed."

Source: Briefly News