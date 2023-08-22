Juliet Tshoke, a South African entrepreneur, started her journey after her roof had a leak

She hired contractors to fix it, but they didn't do a good job, which upset her, and that's when she decided to take matters into her own hands

Tshoke's goal is to improve the roofing industry's quality and professionalism in the country

Juliet Tshoke has cemented her mark in the construction industry in South Africa and encourages other women to follow in her footsteps. Images: Sowetan/Getty Images/Twitter.

Juliet Tshoke is doing impressive things in South Africa's construction world.

South African woman makes waves in construction industry

The 52-year-old is not just doing one job; she's involved in many important roles in the construction industry. Her journey started when her own house had a leaky roof. She hired people to fix it, but they did a bad job.

In 2019, she co-founded the Professional Roof Repair and Waterproofing Association (PRAWA). The goal was to improve how roofs are fixed and made waterproof.

But Tshoke didn't stop there; she also founded a construction company called Kholosego Group. She's also on the board of The Women in Water Infrastructure and Construction (TWWIC-SA).

Speaking to the Sowetan, she said:

"We shouldn’t only be focusing on construction in building terms. I have built and expanded my own house.

"I can tell you what happens from the foundation, the wall plates up to my roof. I got my experience from that, and I’m taking that experience from home building into industry development."

Tshoke emphasised that it's important to understand all construction parts, from the start to the roof. Her own experience in building her home helps her understand the industry better.

Tshoke's journey shows that even minor problems, like a leaky roof, can lead to big success. She's improving the construction industry in South Africa and inspiring others to do the same.

