Buying a car is a huge achievement for many people and represents a new level of independence.

Woman buys Suzuki car

It is a milestone worth celebrating and one woman did just that. She allowed her car salesman @lesgodaylly to post her on TikTok collecting her new Suzuki S-Presso from the dealership.

Compact car spark talks

The video grabbed TikTokkers' attention who were amazed that there are people who willingly buy the odd-looking car. The footage gained more than 267,000 views and 1400 people wrote comments.

They expressed how they really felt about the car, with many saying it looks like Bajaj Qute.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users joke about small car

@cebohdladla wrote:

"I don't have a car Lena ngeke ngiythathe ngisho sengiphiwa."

@expensivedeep posted:

"Bese nihlala ku fast lane."

@NomadloziTshabalala added:

"The difference between this car and a Suzuki Swift is R30k. Which is just approximately a difference of R500pm in instalments."

@leratosekhethela2 stated:

"Mara yona e nale bo Range Rover nyana."

@Yaris shared:

"Great car for saving fuel and easy to drive for a beginner. Congrats, these ones taking taxis will always talk."

@ngwanalucia stated:

"I knew the comment section will be something else."

@waynerikhotso1 commented:

"Lol,I had to check the comments to see if my brothers and sisters are behaving."

@tiisetsokgasi wrote:

"SUV ka Bajaj le.‍♂️ Anyway congratulations."

Bajaj cab flips in Randburg, TikTokkers roast the tiny vehicle: “It was blown by the wind”

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Bajaj Bolt vehicle overturned in the middle of Randburg in Johannesburg, much to the amusement of netizens.

The Bajaj has been trending on TikTok, and this time it's making headlines for the wrong reasons. Netizens are now wondering how safe it is to ride in a Bajaj.

