Big Zulu experienced a full-blown groupie moment at one event with the ladies

He was performing at an undisclosed event when a mob of swooning patrons went rogue as he performed

His followers showered the clip with compliments, praising his charm on the women

Big Zulu entertained a group of swooning patrons during a performance where the ladies wanted a piece of him. Images: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

An unbelievable video of Big Zulu showered with adoration by a group of women during an event is making the rounds.

Swooning patrons go wild at Big Zulu's concert

The Ivolovolo hitmaker posted a video on his Instagram showing a crazed group of women bypassing security personnel and barricades to get a hug from him.

One lady passed out when he was nearby, while another threw her underwear at him.

He captioned the experience in isiZulu:

"Yey, I'm speechless. Happy Women’s month, I’m now scared of imbokodo they almost took off my pants. Thank you for the love."



Peeps marvel at the level of love Big Zulu received

His followers expressed their shock with some suspicions:

@pammy.nchadi motioned:

"Abhut Big Zulu for national husband. Re nyale rotlhe gee."

@dunyiswamlotshwa had suspicions:

"Lendaba yama penti no bra every time you perform mkhaya mele siyifakele iy’buko."

@pk_rsa1 confirmed:

"@bigzulu_sa now this is real love."

@asange_mgotywa blamed an elixir:

"Ugeza ngamanzi a pink wena Nkabi soze, kwalenga o bra?"

@nathigotitall_mthethwa was happy in his comfort:

"I don't wish to be a security officer here."

@enzifitness laughed:

"U bra. returned to sender nkosi yam."

@beautifierm said:

"Nna ke tshaba power that you have over women. I see a lot of married women throwing themselves on the fence just to touch you. @bigzulu_sa The love is massive."

@nothilekubheka was convinced:

"There is a big story about this bra."

Inkabi Zezwe Tour postpones Durban show

In another Briefly News story, Big Zulu and Sjava have postponed the Durban leg of their Inkabi Zezwe Tour.

They released a statement on Instagram explaining that the event scheduled for 3 September had to be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The duo said that tickets can be reused for a later date, but refunds were available from Computicket.

