Big Zulu had fans thinking that he was taking a direct dig at Emtee after his latest stunt that he pulled during Cotton Fest

The two were never on good terms for the longest time now, and Emtee took things further when he trolled Big Zulu during his Instagram live sessions

Fans at Cotton Fest called out Emtee's name when the Inkabi Records founder serenaded Pearl Thusi during his performance for Ivolovolo

It seems as though the beef between Emtee and Big Zulu will not be ending anytime soon.

The rappers had been on each other's necks ever since many could remember.

Big Zulu and Pearl Thusi have their moment on stage

During his performance at Cotton Fest, Zulu decided to sing for Pearl Thusi while performing Ivolovolo.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Big Zulu sang all the right words to Pearl Thusi.

He ignored his fan's warnings that Emtee would not hesitate to go on Instagram Live to embarrass him again.

In a clip shared by @SAHIPHOPFEEDS, Zulu can be seen trying to be romantic.

Why Emtee would never work with Big Zulu on a project

Emtee dragged Big Zulu and said he would never work with him because he is a wack rapper with weak bars and no pen game.

Responding to a fan who suggested they work together, Emtee said:

“Feature Big Zulu? I am not going to feature a wack rapper on a song of mine. I won't even beat about the bush about this s**t. That man is wack ... I've never seen a wack man like that. Flow? Wack. Wordplay? Wack.”

Emtee trolls Big Zulu online, says he wears fake designer brands

Briefly News previously reported that Emtee accused Big Zulu of wearing fake designer clothing.

The rapper had had enough of people always taking aim at him and his personal affairs that he urged them to trouble Big Zulu.

He then saw an opportunity to troll Big Zulu.

