Emtee has once again managed to stir controversy with his latest Instagram live session, where he attempted to address the haters

The rapper dissed Big Zulu and targetted his fashion taste, saying he wears fake designer clothing

Big Zulu and Emtee do not have the best relationship, as they used to diss each other in the past

Emtee has dissed Big Zulu on Instagram Live and claimed the rapper wears fake designer clothing brands. Image: @bigzulu_sa, @emteerecords

Source: Instagram

Rapper Emtee has once again shot himself in the foot after going on Instagram Live.

The rapper dissed Big Zulu and aimed at his fashion sense, saying he wears fake designer brands.

Emtee disses Big Zulu in an online rant

In his recent Instagram session, Emtee dissed Big Zulu and said the rapper wears fake Gucci and Versace.

In the live session, Emtee addressed his haters, saying they target him instead of taking on Big Zulu.

The rapper alluded that Big Zulu would resort to violence as a form of retaliation.

He then said Big Zulu wears fake brands.

A Twitter blog @MDNnewss shared the clip:

Mzansi advises Emtee not to go on Instagram Live

Fans of the Manando hitmaker have expressed concerns over Emtee's recent online behaviour.

Some reckon the rapper was intoxicated in the video.

@zabhazabhaizm said:

"Supporting his music is tantamount to funding dr*gs addiction."

@GabelaSandisiwe said:

"Gucci yeVersace Louis V. Is not make sure."

@petrus_ngcobo said:

"This is not nice to witness."

Emtee and Big Zulu go back and forth online

Following his diss track 150 Bars, Emtee responded to Big Zulu and once again aimed for his clothes.

ZAlebs reported that Big Zulu in the diss track aimed Emtee's lifestyle.

Responding to fans, Emtee said:

"How can you believe someone who wears fake Gucci day in day out."

Emtee denies claims that he has a fake American rap accent

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee denied claims that he has a fake American accent when he raps.

The rapper has never shied away from addressing critics and often makes it a point to set the record straight.

In his response, Emtee said, "It’s not an American accent. Ke hip haaap dawg."

