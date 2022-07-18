The late former South African president Nelson Mandela was loved not only by his people, but by people from all over the world

Top celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson and Beyoncé Knowles all posed for photos with the legendary statesman

Oprah once shared a photo she took while in Mandela's house and described it as one of the greatest honours in her life

Nelson Mandela posed for pictures with international stars, including Beyoncé and Whitney Houston. Image: @beyoncé and @NzeoraHQ

Source: UGC

Nelson Mandela was a celebrity among celebrities. The pictures of the late statement and activist with some of the greatest stars in the world proved that celebs seized every opportunity to pose for a photo with him.

Stars such as Michael Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, and Beyoncé Knowles have all posed for snaps with Nelson Mandela. Today (18 July 2022), Mzansi is celebrating Nelson Mandela Day, and Briefly News takes a look at 5 top stars who have taken pictures with the late former president.

Michael Jackson

The late King of Pop met Nelson Mandela on different occasions. According to Channel Africa, the two first met in July 1996 when the Heal The World singer attended Mandela's private birthday celebrations.

Nelson Mandela and Michael Jackson were posing for a picture. Image: @NzeoraHQ

Source: Twitter

Beyoncé Knowles

Beyoncé may be one of the greatest stars of our time, but she totally fangirled over Mandela, and their pictures together are proof. The star even shared an emotional tribute when the former president passed away. She wrote:

"Thank you for all you have sacrifices to improve the lives of other human beings. Rest in peace❤️"

Oprah Winfrey

The queen of talk shows met Nelson Mandela more than once. She once revealed that she was invited into Mandela's home to spend private time with him. She said:

"One of the great honors of my life was to be invited to Nelson Mandela's home, spend private time, and get to know him. He was everything you've ever heard and more – humble and unscathed by bitterness. And he always loved to tell a good joke. Being in his presence was like sitting with grace and majesty at the same time."

Morgan Freeman

The award-winning actor often got confused with Nelson Mandela. Some peeps even thought the two were related. Morgan Freeman even played Nelson Mandela in the 2009 movie Invictus.

Morgan Freeman was pictured alongside Nelson Mandela. Image: @NzeoraHQ

Source: Twitter

Whitney Houston

The I Will Always Love You hitmaker met Mandela in November 1994. Mandela described her as "one of the priceless jewels of the anti apartheid struggle" during a press conference.

Source: Briefly News