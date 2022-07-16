Reigning Miss SA Lalela Mswane was on Friday, 15 July, crowned Miss Supranational 2022

The beauty queen became the first woman of colour to bag the title, breaking the record previously held by Thato Mosehle, who was

The first and second runners-up in the competition were Miss Thailand, Praewwanich Ruangthathong and Vietnam's Nguyen Duyen

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Miss SA Lalela Mswane flew the country's flag high when she bagged the Miss Supranational 2022 at the event held on Friday.

Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss Supranational at an event held in Poland on Friday. Image: @lalela_mswane

Source: Instagram

The beautiful law graduate made history by becoming the first woman of colour to bag the prestigious title, beating contestants from 69 other countries.

According to SABC News, the competition, which started in 2009, is one of the three most prestigious events in the world. Per the publication, Mswane beat Miss Thailand, Praewwanich Ruangthathong and Vietnam's Nguyen Duyen, who were the first and second runners-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking soon after the win, Lalela Mswane said she was grateful for the support she received from South Africans, reports News24. She also thanked the organisers of the event. She said:

"I am deeply thankful to all the amazing people who have supported and uplifted me; I couldn't have done it without them. I want to thank the organisers of Miss Supranational, the Polish people, all my fellow contestants, the Miss South Africa Organisation and my South African fans. This title is not mine alone; it is South Africa's victory."

Cassper Nyovest leaves Mzansi in stitches with his unconventional parenting style: "I'm dad from Mon to Thurs"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Cassper Nyovest shared the out-of-the-ordinary parenting style. The Mama I Made It hitmaker, who shares his toddler son Khotso with Thobeka Majozi, left peeps laughing with the video.

The star jokingly told his toddler son that he can only call him dad from Monday to Thursday. From Friday, he can call him Cassper Nyovest.

Social media users found the adorable exchange hilarious. The video of the father and son was shared on Instagram by Mufasa's baby mama Thobeka Majozi, reports TimesLIVE.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News