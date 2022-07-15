Actress and singer Thembi Seete has been gracing our television screens for over two decades

The star has been in different productions, such as Kings Of Joburg, Yizo Yizo and the popular soapie Gomora

Thembi is the latest addition to the Idols SA judges panel, alongside Somizi Mhlongo and music producer JR

Thembi Seete is regarded as one of the best actresses to ever come from Mzansi. The talented star who has been gracing our screens for decades has featured in films such as Yizo Yizo, Kings of Joburg and Gomora as Gladys.

Mzansi has been itching to know what really goes on in their favourite star's private life. Briefly News has compiled a list of some of the most interesting facts about the stunner.

She is a mother

Thembi Seete is a mother to a handsome baby boy Dakalo. The star has gushed about her son in many social media posts. In April, Thembi posted a heartwarming post to celebrate Dakalo's fourth birthday. She wrote:

"Happy birthday to the little boy who stole my heart. Mommy loves you my mokomosos. Oh Dakalo, God bless you King."

She is a singer and actress

Thembi first shot to fame as a member of the singing group Boom Shaka. The group disbanded in 2000, and the star found her acting career. Since then, she has starred in some of the country's best productions.

Thembi Seete's house

The Gomora star's house is located in the leafy suburb of Greenstone Hill, East of Johannesburg, ZAlebs reports. The property became a social media topic following reports that it was about to be repossessed due to the star's failure to make payments.

However, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that the star managed to keep her property.

Love life

If there is one star, who must be lauded for keeping her love life away from social media, it's Thembi Seete. The star was once engaged to Bobo “Bo” Seritsane, but they broke up. She then started dating Lerato Moloi’s ex-husband Collen Mashawana who is believed to be Dakalo's father.

Idols SA judge

Mzansi was ecstatic when Thembi Seete was announced as one of the biggest talent shows' judges. Thembi, together with famous music producer JR replaced Unathi Nkayi and Randal. The pair will be joining Somizi Mhlongo on the panel.

Reacting to the announcement at the time, Thembi said it was like a dream come true. She wrote:

"It feels like a dream. It's as if someone woke me up and said, don't worry, you had a wild imagination."

Thembi Seete trends on Twitter for her ageless beauty, Mzansi wants to know how she does it: "Share your secret"

Still on Thembi Seete, Briefly News reported that the star found herself at the top of Twitter trending lists. Social media users have praised the star for her ageless beauty.

The Gomora actress, who celebrated her 45th birthday in March, doesn't look a day over 30 and peeps want in on her secret to looking young.

Taking to social media, Twitter users shared snaps of the stunner and appreciated her for taking good care of herself. Others even asked her to share the location of the fountain she drinks from.

