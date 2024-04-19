An old video of Eva Modika declaring that she would never date a broke man resurfaced online

The media personality said she refuses to date broke and that even love wouldn't influence her decision

This after she was alleged to be dating Cyril Ramaphosa's son, Tumelo, and Mzansi had much to say

Mzansi unearthed a video of Eva Modika saying she doesn't date broke men. Images: evamodika

Source: Instagram

A video of Eva Modika refusing to date broke men found its way to social media. This after she was rumoured to be dating Tumelo Ramaphosa on the down low, and Mzansi had a field day dissecting her statement.

Eva Modika stays away from broke men

Eva Modika is not one to mince words and once declared that she has no business dating a man way below her tax bracket, i.e., a broke man.

This after she had a rich Congolese man drop big bucks on her and Nadia Nakai at a club.

Twitter (X) user MDN News unearthed a snippet from Eva's Podcast and Chill interview, in which she spoke about her life, career, and dating preferences.

Eva revealed that she wouldn't date a broke man regardless of whether she may have feelings for them or not:

"I will not date a broke guy because I can afford. I've been approached by so many rich guys that I don't love."

Mzansi reacts to Eva Modika interview

Netizens dragged Eva over her comments:

edson_seliya said:

"That time, her father couldn’t even afford school fees for her."

Kamo96BucsBABY wrote:

"When kids start dating old men, the same women will be shocked."

theRealManZungu posted:

"Well, at least she is honest about her preference."

Ngema_Sthembiso responded:

"Yoh, they make dating even harder."

Meanwhile, some netizens felt that her point was valid:

Mayo6Tee said:

"She’s making sense; financial security is the key."

AustineMsagala advised:

"While love is important and all, gents, don't date when you're broke."

MadooraMopedi agreed with Eva:

"Totally agree with her."

Boitu08484500 posted:

"I agree. Don’t date broke guys; they're foolish."

Eva Modika meets Akon

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Eva Modika's meet-up with Akon.

The pair's meeting sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with many wondering what they could have in common.

