A woman captured and shared a sweet video of her husband's daily morning prayer routine

The footage shared on TikTok shows the man placing his hands over his kids' heads and praying for them

The post resonated and inspired many Mzansi netizens who commended the dad on praying over his children

A woman gushed over her husband's intentional prayer routine over their children. Image: @ncumisa_hlapo

A Mzansi woman, Ncumisa Hlapo, shared a moving video of her husband blessing her children before they left for school.

Father prays for his children

The footage shows the husband and father fervently praying over his two children, dressed in their uniforms, before they head to school.

Ncumisa explained that her husband laid his hands over his children every morning and considered herself blessed and living in an answered prayer.

"Proverbs 22:6 says, 'Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it'. Let them know very young that prayer is a very powerful weapon and they have it freely at their disposal," Ncumisa said in her caption.

Mzansi commends praying father

Many netizens were touched by the praying father and responded with heartfelt messages in the comments section.

Mpilo Lloyd Mpisana replied:

"Silana ngenxa yemithandazo yabazali (We are here today thanks to out parents' prayers)."

Monini❤ said:

"That was literally my Dad every morning when I was still in Primary and High schoolI'll never ever underestimate the power of his prayers! Even right now in varsity, he still assures me that he's praying for me❤️."

NalediNyeleti01 said:

"Me every morning it's very important to pray for our kids before they go out there."

user1630769356105 commented:

"Kuhle loku okwenziwa ubaba, hlala eNkosini mnumzane (What this father is doing is beautiful, stay in the Lord sir)."

percymashamba719 replied:

"If ever there’s a flex as a man and a family, this is it! ."

Shembe commented:

"I did this every morning with my kids, but one day, my older one didn't come back home. He was hit by a car and died after 7 days. I am still asking God."

user331868844436 said:

"Manje wena why ungavalanga amehlo ? (Now why didn't you close your eyes?)."

