A South African woman opened up about her heartbreaking reality of not having a family home

The woman detailed how her parents, who passed away when she was in high school, left her with nothing

She said those who have homes to go back to were fortunate, leaving many netizens saddened by her story

A woman shared the pain of not having a family home after her late parents rented all their lives. Image: @tubbyndob

A young woman tugged at South Africa's heartstrings after sharing a video about not having a family home to return to if she ever fell on hard times.

Woman opens up about her upbringing

Responding to another video about a young woman who was humbled at the thought of going back to her parent's home after staying in res, @tubbyndobs shared her heartbreaking story of how her parents never had a home of their own when she was growing up.

"I have no home to go back to, nothing. My parents left zero. We don't have a home. My parents rented places all their lives. I grew up in a one-room with both my parents and my sister.

"They left nothing. I'm not saying they didn't try. I know they did the best that they could with what they had at the time, but at least you guys have homes to go back to," @tubbyndobs, who also disclosed that her mother and stepdad passed away when she was in high school and that she didn't know her biological father.

Watch the video below:

Woman's story saddens SA

The video left many Mzansi viewers were left emotional by @tubbyndobs's post, responding with heartfelt and comforting words.

Kgošigadi Makgata commented:

"I don’t know how you are talking without your voice even cracking because I am crying watching this video. May God give you strength to continue and wisdom to navigate this life ❤️."

Lebo Wanyane22 commented:

"I'm humbled I just realised I am not grateful enough to God. May God provide and protect my sister. "

LwazieMYhoooo..!!! Waze wangiphula inhliziyo sis wam (You just broke my heart my sister)."

sphelelemhayise4 replied:

"I’m sorry sis. This really touched me."

DeModa79 said:

"Now you are getting me emotional ."

Vee M❤️❤️❤️ asked:

"Kodwa ungikhaliselani? (Why are you making me cry)."

BevStar3.7 commented:

"Iyoh . Ngaze ngezwa ubuhlungu (Iyoh. This hurt me so much)."

