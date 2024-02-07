A woman posted a sad TikTok about losing the love of her life at a time when she needed him the most

The lady got candid on social media and shared details about the big loss she suffered by chance

People commented on the woman's post and expressed their heartfelt condolences in the comment section

A woman on social media showed people she was grieving. The lady posted a moving video about her life.

A TikTok video shows a woman who is mourning her fiancé. Image: TikTok / @lesley958 / Getty Images / FG Trade

Netizens were touched by what the woman was going through. The video about her loss left many people in tears.

Woman shares sad life update

In a TikTok video, a woman @lesley958 posted that her man passed away. The lady detailed that they were engaged and she was eight months pregnant.

In the photo post, she made it clear that she is not sure how to navigate motherhood by herself. Many people were touched by the candid post.

South Africa moved by woman's loss

Many people commented on the women's post. Some commented and could relate to the woman's pain over losing a significant other. The American National Health Insitute highlights that grief can cause physical and emotional pain.

Read the sad comments below:

@Nana said:

"Babe, I was 9 months pregnant when he left us, she is five years talking more about her father and bringing back the memories cause she is just too much like him please follow me back I will help to walk."

ZaR_za added:

"My sister's unborn child died three days ago whilst inside it's five days later she still hasn't been induced, she's screaming her lungs out even now."

user87958224411932 wrote:

"My sister passed on, left behind a 4 year old son, he is 27 years old now he is an artisan Lord will always make a way dear chin up, for the sake of your unborn baby He is still God still sitting on the throne."

Glory commented:

"My dad died when my mom was fout months pregnant by me. I don't know my dad, I never got an opportunity to see him, only seen his pictures."

Nomaphelo shared:

"Mine passed Thursday last week. I still can't believe it, he passed on right in front of me. life is so cruel."

Nosviwe Nosvg was sad:

'Lost father of three kids on the 22 January."

Thyna Thys Mbuyi could relate:

"My fiancé died on the 6th of January this year, and he died right in front of me, how do I recover from this? and everyday I ask God why me?"

Widow shares journey after losing husband

Briefly News previously reported that a woman bravely shared her journey of coping with the devastating loss of her husband on TikTok.

Martha Masetla shared a video on her TikTok page shedding light on the challenging path of healing and self-love after losing the love of her life. Although the process of moving on from the profound love she shared with her husband was difficult, she made the courageous decision to remain single and prioritise self-care and love.

It's a journey marked by tears and heartache, a testament to the depths of her grief.

