A woman made a TikTok video after she decided to borrow her boyfriend's car and got into a crash

The lady made people laugh after showing a video of the results of her driving her partner's car and it went viral

People were thoroughly amused after seeing the young woman and what she did to her man's whip

A woman on TikTok showed people that she never borrowed her boyfriend's car, and it went completely wrong. The lady posted a video regretting her decision to use his whip.

A TikTok video shows a woman who destroyed her man's car after taking it. Image: TikTok / @mafuze.zee / Getty Images / Sjo

Source: UGC

The clip by the woman received more than 4, 000. likes The hundreds of comments from people who wanted to know what went wrong with the car.

Woman regrets using boyfriend's car

In a TikTok video, one woman, @mafuze.zee, wrote that she never borrows her boyfriend's car. The one day that she took his car ended in disaster, and she showed that his car burst into flames.

Watch the video below:

SA amused by woman's car disaster

Online users thought the woman's predicament was hilarious. People commented on the video, making fun of the lady's situation. Read online users' commentary below:

ele baby commented:

"It just needs a wash, it’s fin."

Kuthula wrote:

"If he walks past really quickly he won’t notice man."

Mcebo exclaimed:

"Weh weh weh Jesu."

_kat_lsg_22 said:

"5 min hacks to repair will just do."

zama.james suggested:

"Maybe try putting it in rice."

hando joked:

"Chomi it's not that bad just cover the scratch with nail polish."

Khutso Courage added;

"I mean if he looks at it with his eyes closed it’s not too bad."

Source: Briefly News