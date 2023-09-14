A young woman courageously shares her healing journey on TikTok following her husband's sudden passing.

In a heartfelt video, she navigates the challenging path of grief, focusing on making memories with her friends and children.

Speaking to Briefly News, a young widow shared the struggles that come with losing the love of your life suddenly

A woman bravely shared her journey of coping with the devastating loss of her husband on TikTok.

A woman's path to healing

Martha Masetla shared a video on her TikTok page shedding light on the challenging path of healing and self-love after losing the love of her life. Although the process of moving on from the profound love she once shared with her husband was difficult, she made the courageous decision to remain single and prioritise self-care and love. It's a journey marked by tears and heartache, a testament to the depths of her grief.

Through her video, she chronicles her healing journey, which revolves around creating beautiful memories and exploring the world through travel. Her two sons are a vital part of her healing process, providing her with the motivation and strength to move forward.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, young widow Lorraine Gabriel understood the loss Masetla experienced and said:

"The struggles of losing my husband at such a young age was very difficult, but I made the choice not to move on.

"I made the conscious choice not to move on because I would never find a love like the one we shared again.It's a daily battle, but I've found strength in keeping his memory alive."

Woman's strength inspires Mzansi

Her story resonates with many who have experienced loss, offering hope and inspiration. It serves as a reminder that even in the face of unimaginable pain, it is possible to rebuild one's life and discover the beauty of living again.

People flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@Trez said:

"You are strong mummy."

@Rachel commented:

"This broke my heart."

@Divine strenth shared:

"I pray that you remain single until the day you are reunited with your husband. The love you shared will never be replaced."

@Ashleigh sent strength:

"May God grant you peace and comfort."

@Judith_25 motivated:

"I am glad you are able to find strength after your tragic loss. You are a queen."

