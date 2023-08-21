A South African woman shared how she and her husband went through many challenges shortly after getting married.

The couple lost their first, second, and third cars in car accidents, and they also lost their first baby

Despite the challenges, the couple remained strong and committed to each other, touching many South Africans

Marriage is a life-long commitment between two people who love each other and want to spend the rest of their lives together. It is a time for two people to build a life together, share their hopes and dreams, and support each other through good times and bad.

A local couple lost three cars and a baby after getting married. Image: @siyo48/TikTok

Woman shares the low moments of her marriage

A South African woman took to social media to share how things went south for her and her husband shortly after tying the knot.

@siyo48 posted a video on TikTok showing how they lost their first, second and third car in serious car crashes.

The woman also shared how they lost their first baby due to complications in their pregnancy.

Although the endures many upsetting trials, @siyo48 affirms how she and her husband were always there fir each other and are grateful to still be alive.

The couple is proof that marriage is a work in progress, and there will be ups and downs. But if you are both committed to making your marriage work, you can overcome any obstacle.

South Africans react to the video with words of support

Many netizens were moved by the video and encouraged the couple to stick together, remain firm in their faith and pray.

Mbali Ntshayi replied:

"Never cease to pray ❤️usathane akayithandi impumelelo nenjabulo."

Mrs Krobani❤️ wrote:

"Pray pray pray and never stop praying ❤️May God continue to protect and bless your union ❤️."

sliea3 commented:

"Kanti kwenzakalani after umshado saze sathwala kanzima. Phephisa sis."

Meme said:

"PRAY PRAY PRAY. May God bless and protect this beautiful family."

princessmapeya reacted:

"Those wedding gifts. Those wedding gifts!!!"

busisiwebusiyakob wrote:

"Kuthwa phambi kokusa kuqala isifingo zenibambane ningavuyisis usathane kuzolunga and keep on praying."

