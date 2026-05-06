Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso appeared visibly frustrated on SuperSport TV on Wednesday night after his team were held to a 1-1 draw by Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium—a result that has breathed fresh life into what once looked like a straightforward Betway Premiership title race.

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Dropping points against Chiefs has effectively given Orlando Pirates an unexpected opportunity. Sundowns entered the clash five points clear at the top, aware that a victory would push them to 67 points—leaving Pirates needing a flawless run just to catch up, with Sundowns still holding a game in hand. Instead, they leave Pretoria with only a draw, and a title race that has suddenly tightened.

The game itself delivered plenty of drama. Chiefs went ahead in the first half courtesy of a clinical finish from Flavio Silva, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead at the interval. Brayan Leon equalised for Sundowns after the break, but hopes of a comeback win were dashed when Jayden Adams picked up a second yellow card and was sent off, forcing the hosts to finish the match with ten men and limiting their attacking push in the closing stages.

For Cardoso, the frustration was heightened by lingering memories of a bruising Soweto Derby just days earlier—a contest that clearly remains fresh in his mind.

After the final whistle, the Portuguese tactician launched a strong critique of the officiating, referencing the physical nature of the recent clash between Pirates and Chiefs and the injuries that followed.

“It’s not the kind of football we want or the way matches should be officiated,” Cardoso said. “The opening 20 minutes were more about physical battles—players targeting each other rather than playing the game.”

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He went further, calling for stricter control from referees and highlighting the toll on players.

“We now have players in hospital with broken shoulders and arms. Who is responsible for managing this? Matches must be controlled properly,” he said, before shifting focus to future fixtures.

“Officials need to prepare better, understand the context of the games they’re handling, and manage them effectively.”

Cardoso has consistently advocated for the introduction of VAR in South African football, insisting that several key decisions have gone against his side this season. His latest outburst is likely to intensify that conversation—and could also draw attention from league authorities.

Despite his frustration, he remained pragmatic when discussing the title run-in.

“We tried to play our football, but it wasn’t easy,” he said. “Now the focus is simple—win the remaining matches and see where it takes us.”

For Chiefs, the draw may not boost their own title ambitions, but it plays a significant role in shaping the race by handing Pirates a valuable opening.

With the gap at the summit reduced, the Premiership title battle heads into its decisive phase with renewed tension. What once seemed settled is now wide open—and the pressure has shifted squarely onto Sundowns.

Source: Briefly News