The Sharks are heading into their final two fixtures of a frustrating season, with pressure mounting after falling short of key targets

Siya Kolisi is preparing to close a significant chapter in Durban as a return to Cape Town looms ahead of the next phase of his career

Strong emotions surround his departure, with reflection on support received in KwaZulu-Natal and a sense of responsibility for what was not achieved

Only two more games remain for the Sharks this season after a disappointing campaign that saw the KwaZulu-Natal-based club miss out on URC playoff qualification. It will also mark a farewell period of sorts for Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

Kolisi is set to move to Cape Town to be closer to his children as he will rejoin the DHL Stormers. He spoke to the media this week ahead of an emotional farewell to the Sharks after reaching his 50th appearance for the club, acknowledging that there could be no excuses for the team after failing to achieve their goals.

Kolisi reflects on Sharks’ URC disappointment

Kolisi said the Sharks were deeply disappointed to have missed out on a top-eight finish, adding that the squad felt they should have qualified given the quality within the group. He stressed that there were no excuses for the failure to reach their target.

He added that the team remains determined to end the season on a positive note, saying the players feel they have let down supporters who have been consistently backing them throughout the campaign. Kolisi noted that there is a strong sense of responsibility to improve.

Looking ahead to their upcoming fixture against Benetton, he acknowledged the challenge posed by the Italian side, describing them as a strong outfit that has already beaten several top teams this season. He said the Sharks are focused on finishing strongly and building momentum for the final two matches.

Siya Kolisi emotional as Stormers return looms

Kolisi said his return to the Stormers will mark a full-circle moment, reflecting on how his professional career began in Cape Town after leaving school. He noted that he is now set to add to his 118 caps for the franchise.

Speaking about his departure from the Sharks, Kolisi described it as an emotional period, saying it is difficult to say goodbye to a club that has meant a great deal to him and his family. He expressed gratitude to the people of KwaZulu-Natal for welcoming them and making them feel at home, adding that his children have enjoyed their time in Durban and formed strong bonds with the team and community.

He said the family plans to return regularly and will continue supporting the Sharks from a distance.

“I am immensely grateful to the Sharks for everything they have done for me, not just in my career, but in supporting my family and helping me stay close to my children. I am going to enjoy these final two weeks in this wonderful city and look forward to seeing the supporters one last time so I can say a proper goodbye.”

Eddie Jones receives praise from Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus offered strong praise for former England coach Eddie Jones, who is currently in charge of Japan’s rugby union team, following his outspoken comments on World Rugby’s scheduling decisions.

Source: Briefly News