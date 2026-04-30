Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus weighed in on Eddie Jones’ latest comments, adding his voice to the growing conversation around World Rugby’s scheduling

Eddie Jones sparked controversy after making strong claims about how influence and politics may be shaping international fixture arrangements

Rugby supporters reacted strongly online, responding to both Jones’ allegations and Erasmus’ public remarks, with debate

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has offered strong praise for former England coach Eddie Jones, who is currently in charge of Japan’s rugby union team, following his outspoken comments on World Rugby’s scheduling decisions.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus praised Japanese coach Eddie Jones. Image: Ian Cook and David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Jones recently criticised Ireland’s rugby leadership, alleging that they had used their influence within World Rugby to secure favourable Test match scheduling. His remarks centred on the newly introduced Nations Championship, set to launch in July 2026.

Speaking on the Rugby Unity podcast, Jones told host David Pembroke that the decision to stage Japan’s “home” fixture against Ireland in Newcastle was, in his view, not simply about logistics.

He suggested that Ireland held significant influence within World Rugby structures, which he believed played a role in the scheduling outcome. According to Jones, Japan’s home fixture, which would normally be played in Tokyo, was moved to Australia to reduce Ireland’s travel burden.

Jones said:

“Let’s be frank about this. We just have to suck it up, and that’s what happens when you’re not a major political power at the table.”

He added:

“I know how they took place. Ireland says: ‘We’re not going from New Zealand to Japan and then back to Australia, we’re not doing that’. Japan, do you want to be in the Nations Cup? Yes, of course we do, but you’ve got to use one of your home games to play in Australia. It’s simple, mate, it’s not complicated.”

As seen in the post below on Instagram:

Erasmus reacts to Eddie Jones’ comments

Erasmus responded on X on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, echoing Jones’ sentiments while praising his directness.

“We don’t always agree, but really admire this honesty and no fear mentality 🤝,” Erasmus wrote.

The Springboks coach’s comments quickly drew attention online, with fans reacting strongly to the exchange between two of world rugby’s most outspoken figures.

As seen in the post below:

Fans react to Erasmus backing Jones

@Velo_Rugby:

“Rassie and honesty in the same sentence feels like a referee’s nightmare, but he’s rarely dull.”

@WMc10000:

“He sure had no fear of destroying the Wallabies at the last World Cup.”

@MLRWeekly:

“Do you agree with Eddie regarding the tier 1 unions not treating tier 2 sides Japan and Fiji fairly in making them play their home Nations Championship games away from home?”

Eddie Jones speaks during a press conference following the announcement of the pool draw schedule for the Men's Rugby World Cup 2027, in Tokyo on February 3, 2026. Image: Kazuhiro NOGI

Source: Getty Images

In a previous interview, Jones had also praised Erasmus, describing him as a “rugby guru”, although he did question certain aspects of his coaching approach. The Japanese coach has also been critical of the Springboks following their loss to Australia at Ellis Park Stadium in August 2025.

Bob Skinstad speaks on the Springboks' toughest rival

Briefly News previously reported that former South Africa captain Bob Skinstad disclosed the team, which is one of the most challenging opponents in world rugby

Speaking on his Champagne Rugby podcast, 49-year-old Skinstad reflected on the shift in the dynamic between the two sides.

Source: Briefly News