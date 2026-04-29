Hugo Broos has addressed a selection call that has quietly divided fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup

One key question from the Bafana Bafana coach is now at the centre of the debate around squad fairness

Earlier comments are resurfacing and painting a bigger picture behind the ongoing decision

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Hugo Broos had explained why Thembinkosi Lorch may not be a good fit despite his excellent form. Image: Franck Fife, Carl Recine (Modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has broken his silence with a painful admission on Thembinkosi Lorch’s continued exclusion ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, revealing that selection decisions go beyond current form and into long-term squad planning.

Speaking on 947 with respected sports broadcaster Robert Marawa on April 29, 2026, Broos admitted Lorch is performing well but questioned who he would replace in a settled squad.

Broos explains World Cup selection dilemma

Broos was direct when addressing the debate. He said:

“He’s playing well, but if you take Lorch, tell me who doesn’t go to the World Cup.”

He added:

“It’s very difficult to take a player who was never with us and drop a player who was always with us.”

The Belgian coach stressed that continuity matters.

“The choice we make is not always a sporting choice; it can be that the guys who have always been with us didn’t disappoint, so why should we change that?” he said.

Previous AFCON comments reveal consistent stance on Lorch

The coach's position on Lorch is not new. On November 6, 2025, after naming his squad for an international friendly against Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, he again left the attacker out and questioned his long-term value.

Reflecting on Lorch’s earlier involvement, Broos said:

“Lorch was once with us… his performance was not good.”

He continued:

“Now he’s playing good in Morocco, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future… I don’t see any reason to take him with the team.”

Despite Lorch’s strong form at Wydad Casablanca at the time, Broos maintained that rebuilding and future planning influenced his decisions.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has highlighted that squad balance is very important to him while speaking about Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: SAFA.net

Source: Twitter

Competition and squad balance remain key for Broos

The coach also pointed to competition in Lorch’s position. Players such as Themba Zwane and Relebohile Mofokeng remain preferred options in attacking midfield roles.

“Knowing that Lorch plays behind the striker, tell me who I must take out,” Broos said.

He emphasised squad limits and cohesion.

“You can’t change every time because a player is playing good and then remove someone who has always been there,” he explained.

Broos also referenced past selection decisions to justify his approach, noting how persistence with certain players previously benefited the team.

As Bafana Bafana prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Broos’ repeated stance suggests that Lorch’s international return remains uncertain, with loyalty, balance and future planning continuing to shape squad decisions.

Orlando Pirates legend backs Kaizer Chiefs captain for World Cup 2026

Briefly News recently reported that former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Innocent Mayoyo has thrown his support behind Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Brandon Petersen, insisting he deserves a place in Bafana Bafana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The endorsement comes after a string of impressive performances from Petersen, which have earned widespread praise across South African football.

Source: Briefly News