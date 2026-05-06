Premier Soccer League side Chippa United have dismissed head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi only hours after their 3-1 loss to Sekhukhune United on Wednesday night.

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According to IdiskiTimes, the Chilli Boys decided to part ways with Vilakazi following the defeat to Sekhukhune, which came on the back of a heavy 5-1 thrashing by AmaZulu.

Club chairman ‘Kanu’ has already communicated the decision to the technical staff and players, confirming Vilakazi’s immediate exit.

The Chilli Boys currently sit 13th on the table with 24 points from 27 matches, just two points clear of the relegation playoff zone.

Vilakazi leaves after managing just one victory in his last nine league outings, becoming the third coach to exit the club this season after Sinethemba Badela and Luc Eymael earlier in the campaign.

Chippa United will wrap up their Betway Premiership season with fixtures against TS Galaxy, Golden Arrows, and Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Briefly News