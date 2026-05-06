Pitso Mosimane’s 15-Year-Old Son Rea Lands Trial With Spanish LaLiga Club
- Rea Mosimane’s impressive displays at Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly attracted interest from one of Spain’s top youth development programmes
- Pitso Mosimane says the opportunity came through scouting networks and insists no special favours were involved
- The 15-year-old youngster has previously been linked with interest from Italian giants AS Roma as European attention grows
Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that his 15-year-old last-born son, Reatlegile “Rea” Mosimane, has secured a trial with a Spanish LaLiga club.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach shared the update on Robert Marawa’s Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW). He revealed that the Kaizer Chiefs youth player had earned the opportunity shortly before suffering an injury setback.
Mosimane said the teenager was sidelined for nearly two months. Despite that, European scouts remained interested in him.
Rea Mosimane attracting European interest
Speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide, Mosimane said scouts had followed Rea’s progress over a long period.
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“A week before he got injured, he got a trial in Spain,” Mosimane said.
“I won’t reveal the club now because I don’t want to put it in the spotlight. But it’s a good, strong team in LaLiga.”
Mosimane also urged supporters not to jump to conclusions about the identity of the club.
“It’s a good youth programme. Maybe not Barcelona or Real Madrid. Maybe everybody must calm down,” he said.
“But it’s a proper team in terms of youth development. One of the best youth development programmes.”
Kaizer Chiefs youngster linked with AS Roma before
This is not the first time Rea has been linked with overseas opportunities. Reports published in 2025 claimed AS Roma scouts had monitored the Kaizer Chiefs youth player during trials in Italy.
At the time, football agent Jorge Abong told Soccer Laduma that the Italian club had shown strong interest after assessing the teenager.
“Ikenna Tladi has officially signed for AS Roma. We have also organised trials for Rea Mosimane,” Abong said.
“Last month he did well and the club is interested in signing him.”
Rea has reportedly established himself as one of the standout performers in Chiefs’ development structures over the past few seasons.
Pitso Mosimane dismisses favouritism claims
Mosimane also addressed speculation that his football status may have influenced the opportunity.
“People will say, ‘Ah maybe the dad made a call’. No, I didn’t make a call,” he explained.
“There are a lot of people who scout. The games are on the app and some are live, so they watch many matches.”
He added:
“You don’t make decisions on highlights because no agent sends bad highlights.”
Relebohile Mofokeng named Africa’s most valuable U23 player
Briefly News previously reported that Relebohile Mofokeng was named Africa’s most valuable under-23 footballer still playing on the continent.
The Orlando Pirates star topped Afroscout’s April 2026 rankings with a reported value of €3.5 million (about R71 million), ahead of several highly rated young talents from across the continent.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).