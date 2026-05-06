Rea Mosimane’s impressive displays at Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly attracted interest from one of Spain’s top youth development programmes

Pitso Mosimane says the opportunity came through scouting networks and insists no special favours were involved

The 15-year-old youngster has previously been linked with interest from Italian giants AS Roma as European attention grows

Pitso Mosimane's last-born son, Rea, has landed trials at a LaLiga club. Image: therealpitsomosimane

Source: Instagram

Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that his 15-year-old last-born son, Reatlegile “Rea” Mosimane, has secured a trial with a Spanish LaLiga club.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach shared the update on Robert Marawa’s Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW). He revealed that the Kaizer Chiefs youth player had earned the opportunity shortly before suffering an injury setback.

Mosimane said the teenager was sidelined for nearly two months. Despite that, European scouts remained interested in him.

Rea Mosimane attracting European interest

Speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide, Mosimane said scouts had followed Rea’s progress over a long period.

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“A week before he got injured, he got a trial in Spain,” Mosimane said.

“I won’t reveal the club now because I don’t want to put it in the spotlight. But it’s a good, strong team in LaLiga.”

Mosimane also urged supporters not to jump to conclusions about the identity of the club.

“It’s a good youth programme. Maybe not Barcelona or Real Madrid. Maybe everybody must calm down,” he said.

“But it’s a proper team in terms of youth development. One of the best youth development programmes.”

Kaizer Chiefs youngster linked with AS Roma before

This is not the first time Rea has been linked with overseas opportunities. Reports published in 2025 claimed AS Roma scouts had monitored the Kaizer Chiefs youth player during trials in Italy.

At the time, football agent Jorge Abong told Soccer Laduma that the Italian club had shown strong interest after assessing the teenager.

“Ikenna Tladi has officially signed for AS Roma. We have also organised trials for Rea Mosimane,” Abong said.

“Last month he did well and the club is interested in signing him.”

Rea has reportedly established himself as one of the standout performers in Chiefs’ development structures over the past few seasons.

Pitso Mosimane’s last-born son, Rea, has landed a trial at a Spanish LaLiga club. Image: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Pitso Mosimane dismisses favouritism claims

Mosimane also addressed speculation that his football status may have influenced the opportunity.

“People will say, ‘Ah maybe the dad made a call’. No, I didn’t make a call,” he explained.

“There are a lot of people who scout. The games are on the app and some are live, so they watch many matches.”

He added:

“You don’t make decisions on highlights because no agent sends bad highlights.”

Relebohile Mofokeng named Africa’s most valuable U23 player

Briefly News previously reported that Relebohile Mofokeng was named Africa’s most valuable under-23 footballer still playing on the continent.

The Orlando Pirates star topped Afroscout’s April 2026 rankings with a reported value of €3.5 million (about R71 million), ahead of several highly rated young talents from across the continent.

Source: Briefly News