Tyla could not wait to report to social media and tease her followers about attending a party hosted by none other than Beyoncé

The Water hitmaker shared a proudly South African reaction to Queen B's Met Gala afterparty, and her fans in Mzansi couldn't be more proud of her

Tyla shared a quick look at her outfit for the exclusive A-list event, leaving fans deep in their feelings and gushing over the acclaimed pop star

Tyla reacted to attending Beyoncé’s Met Gala afterparty. Images: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Tyla is officially moving in the highest of circles, and she isn’t keeping the excitement to herself!

The Water hitmaker recently took to social media to give fans a glimpse into her night at an exclusive Met Gala afterparty hosted by the legendary Beyoncé, and her proudly South African reaction captured the hearts of many fans back home.

"Beyoncé can throw a party, yohhhhhh!"

Swapping the famous Met Gala steps for Queen B's A-list dance floor with some of the who's who of Hollywood, the two-time Grammy winner shared a look at her ensemble, which bordered casual and high-fashion. In distressed denim shorts, a croptop and brightly-coloured kimono, the young starlet proved she can hold her own among the elite while still keeping it cute.

Tyla shared a glimpse of her outfit for Beyoncé’s Met Gala afterparty. Images: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of her anticipated album, A-POP, Tyla made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala and captivated the world in a breathtaking Valentino gown. The appearance, which she admitted was her "favourite," cemented her status as a global fashion icon, perfectly setting the stage for the release of her album.

With her entry into the big leagues and celebrity guest lists, Tyla is proving that she is no longer just a South African rising star but a permanent name in the global pop landscape.

See Tyla's look for Beyoncé's party below.

Fans react to Tyla partying with Beyoncé

The singer's comment section blew up as fans and fellow celebs celebrated her incredible success. While many couldn't get over her stunning outfit for Beyoncé's party, others were simply stunned to see her on such an exclusive guest list. Read some of the comments below.

sicelotimz reacted:

"Tyla from Jozi to Beyoncé's party, I like how blessed you are."

kasaii____ said:

"Sis is out here attending Beyoncé's parties. Yoh!"

heartonlockkkk gushed over Tyla:

"Tyla is effortlessly gorgeous."

authentic_diyajacob wrote:

"This is what happens when aura, talent, and divine timing link up."

Fans raved over Tyla being invited to Beyoncé’s party. Images: Amy Sussman/WireImage, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

msa_shoes raved:

"No DNA, just RSA."

nicolly_souza128 reacted:

"She knows who she is!"

thabisob419 reacted:

"Casually going to a Beyoncé afterparty? Ahh, you’ve made it, shem."

Blue Ivy Carter makes Met Gala history alongside her parents

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Beyoncé's and Jay-Z's firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy Carter's history-defining appearance at the Met Gala.

The young star made headlines after breaking a longstanding rule at the event alongside her famous parents, whose return to the Met dominated major publications around the world.

Source: Briefly News