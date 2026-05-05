On Monday, 4 May 2026, Beyoncé returned to the Met Gala and brought her daughter, Blue Ivy and husband, Jay-Z

The former Destiny's Child singer attended as a co-chair and used the moment to bring her daughter along, breaking a long-standing rule

As a result, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's firstborn daughter set a record on her debut at the Met Gala

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Blue Ivy attended the Met Gala 2026 with her mum, Beyoncé, and dad, Jay-Z. Image: Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé returned to the Met Gala red carpet with her daughter, Blue Ivy, who made history on her debut appearance.

On Monday, 4 May 2026, the Drunk in Love musician, who stepped away from fashion’s biggest night for a decade, made a memorable return with her husband, Jay-Z and daughter, Blue Ivy, in tow.

When she last graced the Met Gala red carpet in 2016, Beyoncé wore a memorable pearl-embellished latex Givenchy gown.

Her return at the 2026 Met Gala was also unforgettable because she didn't just walk the carpet; she also served as a co-chair for the evening alongside Anna Wintour, Australian actress Nicole Kidman, and tennis legend Venus Williams.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Queen Bey brought the 2026 Met Gala's "Costume Art" theme to life in a sheer, skeleton-inspired gown designed by Olivier Rousteing.

The diamond-encrusted dress was styled with matching bone-adorned gloves, diamond earrings, and a dazzling headpiece. She completed her look by draping herself in a furry grey ombré coat.

Blue Ivy makes Met Gala history on star-studded debut with Beyoncé

On the other hand, her 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, completely held her own next to her famous mother.

On her debut, Blue Ivy wore a white gown with a matching bomber-style jacket, dark sunglasses, and sparkling, Cinderella-like high heels, all designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Balenciaga.

Her husband and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z looked dapper in a Louis Vuitton suit.

Blue Ivy’s appearance at the Met Gala 2026 wasn’t just a fun family outing; it was culturally significant.

The Met Gala has a famously strict 18 age restriction, meaning Beyoncé, as co-chair, defied a major rule by having her daughter there. As a result, Blue Ivy became the youngest person to attend the Met Gala.

Blue Ivy set a record as the youngest person to attend the Met Gala at the 2026 edition. Image: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Source: Getty Images

Tyla wows at the Met Gala 2026 in custom Valentino gown

In related news, South African two-time Grammy award-winning musician Tyla also graced the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Water musician mingled with the who's who in the entertainment industry, wearing a Valentino gown.

The gown consisted of a blueish-teal coloured skirt and blinged-out feathers, which added detail to her entire look.

A photo of her look was shared on X (Twitter), sparking chatter.

5 stars who turned the Met Gala 2026 into wearable art

Meanwhile, Briefly News compiled a list of five celebrities who attended the Met Gala 2026 and turned the red carpet into a showcase of creativity and statement style.

The list included Rihanna, who delivered a futuristic Maison Margiela ensemble, Beyoncé, and our own Tyla.

Source: Briefly News