Trinidadian singer and rapper Nicki Minaj allegedly got banned from attending the 2026 Met Gala

This was after RocNation reportedly slapped her with a cease and desist on Christmas Day

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star being uninvited from the Met Gala

Bathong, the drama surrounding Nicki Minaj intensifies, as she gets uninvited from one of the world's biggest fashion events in the USA due to her feud with Beyonce's husband, Jay Z.

As many families across the world celebrate Christmas Day, the Anaconda hitmaker woke up to sour news about her being allegedly banned from attending the 2026 Met Gala that is set to take place in May next year.

This happened after RocNation reportedly slapped her with a cease and desist, meaning she is banned from mentioning Jay-Z, Beyonce, and the company or else she will be liable for a financial lawsuit, according to California court filings.

The post reads:

"Nicki Minaj has officially been uninvited to the 2026 Met Gala cochaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour on Monday, May 4, following the newly granted cease and desist courtesy of Roc Nation this Christmas. She is banned from attending the ceremony."

See the post below:

Fans react to Nicki being banned from Met Gala

Shortly after the news about Minaj being uninvited to the 2026 Met Gala on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Apex_589 said:

"Looks like Beyoncé's 'who run the world?' vibe just upgraded to 'who run the Met Gala?' Nicki getting uninvited is just the receipts for the power play."

@prosper_xau wrote:

"This whole situation feels bigger than just a Met Gala invite. If Nicki Minaj is really being sidelined over politics and who she chooses to stand with, then we’re no longer talking about fashion or art; we’re talking about gatekeeping and power. The Met Gala has always claimed to celebrate creativity and individuality, yet it seems tolerance only applies when your views align with the right circles."

@SinghKr56281 commented:

"A cease and desist on Christmas? Roc Nation didn't just uninvite her; they evicted her from the industry. It’s hard to walk a red carpet when you’ve burned every bridge leading to the museum."

@ft_analytics91 responded:

"What did she actually do to get on RocNation's nerves? They are literally cancelling her."

@NnayiLexon replied:

"Uninviting Nicki will not reduce her value or wealth, it’s even a better time for her to sleep or go for drinks."

@Tinaabold tweeted:

"Woke and cool kids throwing tantrums. Even Anna Wintour, who cannot smile for five seconds without tearing muscles. Smart is better than cool. Nicki will be fine."

