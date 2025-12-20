Rachel Kolisi shared on IG that she had an early Christmas celebration with her family

Kolisi stated in her post that the kids would be leaving soon, which explained why the family celebrated early

Fans praised her for holding it down for her family after her public split from Siya Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi celebrated early Christmas with her family. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Facebook

Rachel Kolisi spent quality time with her family, celebrating an early Christmas before the children left for the holiday.

This year's celebration was without her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi. The pair divorced in October 2024 amid cheating rumours involving the Springboks captain.

Rachel, who reportedly unfollowed Springboks player RG Synman's wife, Saskia, on IG, was praised online after sharing photos from her family's Christmas celebration.

Captioning her post, Rachel wrote in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"We celebrated a few days earlier this year, the kids are leaving tomorrow. I'm so grateful I had all four together for the day!"

She then proceeded to send well-wishes for the season to her followers, writing:

"I hope you all have a beautiful time celebrating this festive season!"

See the pictures in the post below:

Fans show their support

Rachel's fans took to the comments section, showing their support for Rachel, who previously explained why she was not going to leave the Kolisi surname after their divorce.

One user, @lameezseid, wrote:

"Ah, how grown all the kiddos are and you are still as beautiful as ever!"

@dr_fabkaybe wished the family well, commenting:

"Merry Christmas, Kolisi family! We love you."

Another user, @tanyak67, stated:

"Tough! I hope you have something special planned for you ❤️."

@thegailness praised Rachel, saying:

"You are incredible! Sending you so much love ❤️."

@mai.siv commented on a video in the carousel showing a child skating in the house. She said:

"You are a better mother than I am because why is anyone skating in the house? 😂 Merry Christmas, Rachel. May your heart be full even when you're not with the kids on the day. It is well❤️."

@dat_talzulu_guy brought Siya Kolisi's name into the mixture, commenting:

"Umjita ubhedile kodwa lah [The dude fumbled, here] and unfortunately that’s what fame does to you."

@mamnisi_dube noted with curiosity:

"Guys, I don't know why does she no longer shows her children's faces. Did something happen? I'm genuinely asking."

Another one, @melomatlala, commented on the same point, writing:

"Continue to cover and protect your babies' faces. I'm so proud of you ❤️."

Why did Siya Kolisi and Rachel divorce?

Siya Kolisi and Rachel announced their divorce in a joint statement on October 22, 2024, after eight years of marriage (and over a decade together).

They described it as a mutual decision reached after "much reflection and open conversations," coming from a place of "love, respect, and understanding."

They have not publicly disclosed a single specific reason for the split, emphasising personal growth and evolving in different directions.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce in October 2024. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi reflects on betrayal trauma

Rachel Kolisi shared a cryptic message on her social media page, reflecting on her "betrayal trauma."

Briefly News reported that the speaker in the video that Rachel shared at the time, compared betrayal to being "pushed out of an aeroplane" before you're ready and without a parachute.

Source: Briefly News